BTS' V’s new friend Kang Dong-won spills the beans on their unique friendship 

Recently, Broker star Kang Dong-won shed light on his unique new-found friendship with BTS' V.

On June 2, BTS' V attended the VIP preview show of the film Broker co-starring Kang Dong-won, IU and Song Kang-ho.

It was revealed that V returned to South Korea earlier than his fellow group members after BTS' White House visit, specifically so he could attend the VIP preview of the movie.

During a recent round of promotions for his upcoming film Broker, Kang Dong-won spilled the beans on his friendship with BTS' V, whom he considers a cute dongsaeng (junior).

He confessed that he was pleasantly surprised to learn that V returned to South Korea early to attend the VIP premiere of his movie.

“To me, V is a cute dongsaeng. But I did not know that he chose to return to Korea early for me. I only learned of it after I met up with him at the VIP preview.”

Kang Dong-won reveals how he actually became friends with BTS' V

Kang Dong-won then explained how he became friends with the BTS member. He credited Korean singer Park Hyo-shin for introducing him to V.

“I am good friends with Park Hyo Shin, and one time when I was hanging out with him, V also came. V is from Geochang-gun, and I also attended high school in Geochang, and so apparently he wanted to meet me. So we met and became friends.”

He revealed that his friendly nature has helped him become a better actor as it helps him emote more authentically on screen.

He added that as he gets older, he tries not to distance himself from others and remains friendly and accessible to anyone.

On June 6, Kang Dong-won posted a vlog on his YouTube channel showcasing his journey during the VIP premiere.

TTP @thetaeprint [INFO] Mother of Child actor Park Jiyong (the baby) who played the role of Woosung in the Movie Broker shared pictures of Taehyung with the child actors [INFO] Mother of Child actor Park Jiyong (the baby) who played the role of Woosung in the Movie Broker shared pictures of Taehyung with the child actors https://t.co/WZ1G54Tspb

Much to ARMY's surprise, V made a brief appearance in the Broker star’s vlog. As soon as V entered the room, everyone rushed to greet the Bangtan star. V was visibly shy of the attention and cutely rushed to meet his friend Kang Dong-won.

V looked dapper in a black shirt with a printed overcoat paired with gold chains.

It wasn't just Kang Dong-won, the director of the film Hirokazu Kore-eda also lavished praise on the Bangtan star. He confirmed his meeting with V in a tweet and revealed that he is a fan of the superstar group as well.

“I was introduced & greeted him. I talked about my respect for their activities & asked him (V) to take pictures with me.”

The charming film won several accolades at the recently concluded event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and is all set to release in South Korea on June 8.

BTS' V is the most-searched male K-pop Idol on Google Korea for the first half of 2022

Pop Base @PopBase BTS’ V was the most-searched K-Pop Idol and most-searched Asian celebrity on Google this year. BTS’ V was the most-searched K-Pop Idol and most-searched Asian celebrity on Google this year. https://t.co/ixrK5RMAi6

A recent post on theQoo listed the top 50 most-searched male idol group members on Google Korea for the first half of 2022. BTS' V topped the list and was the most-searched among male K-pop idols in Google Korea for the first half of this year.

Members Jungkook and Jimin were ranked at number 2 and 3 respectively, Jin was placed at number 5, Suga and RM were ranked at number 9 and 10 and J-hope was placed at the 32nd spot.

