 BTS' V reveals Heath Ledger as one of his role models and discusses his desire to act as an antagonist

Global K-pop sensation BTS’ V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, has cemented himself as an all-rounder idol as the singer, actor, and model continues to enchant netizens with his endless talents and incredible skillset. Also known for starring in the famous K-drama series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Tae-hyung showed off his exceptional acting skills, playing the role of Han Sung.

However, the K-pop idol hasn’t had the time or the opportunity to debut in another series or movie as his music group is busy with various international events, promotions, and musical productions.

Kim Tae-hyung’s (V) return to the acting industry is one of the most anticipated comebacks in the K-pop and K-drama arena, and the recent details he has shared have given fans a sneak-peek into the type of character Kim would love to act out.

In a recent broadcast with Melon Station, Kim Tae-hyung stated that he would love to play the role of an antagonist and also spoke about Heath Ledger, the Australian actor known for his famous role as the Joker in the movie Batman: The Dark Knight, being his role model.

BTS' V has a surprising preference for villain characters

In preparation for BTS’s upcoming anthology album release, Proof, the septet is currently hosting on Melon Station. On May 20, 2022, while hosting with his fellow group mates, the Christmas Tree crooner revealed that Heath Ledger is someone he seriously looks up to in terms of acting skills.

Kim Tae-hyung continued to state that Heath Ledger is one of his role models and admires his unparalleled talent.

Heath Andrew Ledger was a famous Australian actor and music director. After being cast in various television series and movies, Ledger shifted to the United States in 1998 for better opportunities to further his acting career.

After years of success, Ledger passed away on January 22, 2008, due to an accidental overdose of medications. A few months before his demise, the actor had wrapped up filming for his iconic role as the Joker in The Dark Knight and many other films. However, his tragic death affected subsequent promotions of The Dark Knight.

Nevertheless, his historic performance as the Joker awarded him universal applause and popularity. Ledger has also received multiple awards for his work, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, the 2009 BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor, and many more.

For BTS’s collaboration with the battle royale game Free Fire, Kim Tae-hyung customized his character, Alvaro, as a demolitionist in the game, and shared why he styled Alvaro in a chic yet devilish look. He stated:

"I chose Alvaro. He's a demolitionist, his damage increases by using explosives. He looks like a villain and I like villains. Villains are way better than main characters."

Meanwhile, Tae-hyung has expressed his admiration for villainous characters on various occasions, and has also styled himself as an antagonist in the past. Kim Tae-hyung once cosplayed as the Joker for one of the group’s dance practices and also dressed up as a Fate Reader for BTS’s 2022 Season’s Greetings and portrayed perfect villainous vibes.

It is also reported that Tae-hyung is in high demand for starring in various roles, and production companies are lining up to get him onboard. However, due to BTS’s booked schedules, he has been unable to accept any projects so far.

