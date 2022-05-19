BTS' V tops the list of the most-searched K-pop idols worldwide in Google history

Global K-pop sensation BTS’s V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is once again trending. With the group’s fanbase multiplying each day, the individual biases of each member seem to be on the rise as well.

Based on Google's accumulated data, group member V has been crowned the "most-searched K-pop idol worldwide," creating history in the process.

Also known as the visual of the group, V impresses fans with his charisma and boy-next-door charm. The K-pop idol has qualified for the same title numerous times before, as netizens can’t help but swoon over his unique style and undeniable talent that seem to level up with each passing day.

BTS' V proves his brand power as he becomes 'most-searched K-pop idol in Google's history'

Kim Taehyung is The Most Searched Kpop Idol Worldwide on Google History

Statistics accumulated from Google Trends recently revealed BTS’ V to be the 'most-searched K-pop idol in Google history.' This Google Trends data covers the time period between 2013 and 2022, which means that it includes the entire journey of BTS from its debut days to the present date.

According to the data, V was the most-searched member of BTS long before the group attained international fame, and remains the most buzz-worthy K-pop idol till date. To make things even more interesting, group members Jungkook and Jimin hold the second and third positions respectively on this list.

Many international media outlets have also selected V as the most famous K-pop idol globally. Rankings were based on Instagram following, Google searches, Guinness World Records, and more. Pop culture entertainment site Otakusmart dubbed the K-pop star as the “Diamond Voice of Korea”.

Overseas media Otakusmart, as per essential research, writes "World's most handsome man" & "Guiness book of World records" holder Kim Taehyung:



"V has a rich baritone voice & is one of the most talented vocalists & performers in Kpop. He is undoubtedly "Diamond Voice Of Korea."

The Christmas Tree crooner is well-known for setting impressive records and achieving remarkable accomplishments throughout his career. In April, the AI-based site Hypeauditor, which measures the influence of numerous celebrities, awareded V the tenth position on its list of the Top 1000 Most Influential People on Instagram.

V became the top-ranked male K-pop artist to ever attain this title. The singer’s official Instagram account currently has 41.6 million followers and he is the fastest person to reach this milestone. Moreover, V broke the record for the fastest Instagram account to gain 1 million followers within 43 minutes when he first created it.

The group’s fandom, known as ARMY, then propelled V's following to 10 million within 4 hours and 52 minutes, breaking the record for the fastest individual to reach 10 million followers on Instagram.

The group’s 2022 Permission To Dance On Stage (PTD) concert in Las Vegas led to a spike in V’s following as he dominated the internet as the most-searched Asian following the concert.

V of BTS is now the 10th most followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram in less than 2 days!

V of BTS is now the 10th most followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram in less than 2 days!https://t.co/WEvO5nj0B4

BTS' V breaks another record

BTS' V was recently in the spotlight upon setting a new record as the first and only K-pop idol to have 18 fancams on YouTube, surpassing 10 million views. Fancams are one of the most important aspects of the Korean music industry. The crooner’s fancams are massively popular on all online channels.

