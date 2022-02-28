BTS Jungkook becomes 'Fastest Korean Act' to surpass 1 million followers on Spotify

BTS Jungkook now has another milestone under his name. The 24-year-old has exceeded 1 million Spotify followers, making him the fastest K-pop and Korean act in history to do so.

The artist managed to achieve this feat in a mere 16 days. He has beaten the previous record holder, shattering BLACKPINK Lisa's record of 43 days.

The Euphoria singer went on the uphill success ladder with the OST Stay Alive, which became the fastest Korean OST to reach 40 million Spotify streams. He is also the producer and singer of the most streamed Korean male solo song on the platform, Euphoria.

Jungkook achieved feat with new single, Stay Alive

With Stay Alive (produced by SUGA), the highly-anticipated original soundtrack from the group's webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO, the singer has racked up over five million monthly listeners and one million followers on Spotify in just two weeks, according to Spotify's current daily update.

Jungkook's Spotify page (Image via Spotify)

Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS) was released on February 11. This OST is the first of its kind to be used for all ten language versions of the webtoon.

The song started making history soon after its debut. With 4,273,772 streams, it debuted at number three on Spotify's global chart.

𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐤𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 @jkmediaupdate ] "Stay Alive" by Jungkook has surpassed 40M streams on Spotify in just 16 days, holding the records as follows:



✦Fastest Korean song by K-Soloist

✦Fastest OST by Korean Act

✦Fastest solo by a Korean Male Act

✦Fastest Korean OST

✦Fastest Song by K-pop Male Soloist [INFO] "Stay Alive" by Jungkook has surpassed 40M streams on Spotify in just 16 days, holding the records as follows:✦Fastest Korean song by K-Soloist✦Fastest OST by Korean Act✦Fastest solo by a Korean Male Act✦Fastest Korean OST✦Fastest Song by K-pop Male Soloist [INFO📑] "Stay Alive" by Jungkook has surpassed 40M streams on Spotify in just 16 days, holding the records as follows: ✦Fastest Korean song by K-Soloist✦Fastest OST by Korean Act✦Fastest solo by a Korean Male Act✦Fastest Korean OST ✦Fastest Song by K-pop Male Soloist https://t.co/iYMK5ndl04

Stay Alive also set a new record as the fastest single by a Korean solo artist to reach No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in eight of the world's most important music markets: Japan, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia.

Golden Maknae was accompanied by his bandmate V as the only Korean male performer to reach one million Spotify followers in 2022. Earlier in the month, BTS V, broke a new record on the streaming platform with his single Sweet Night.

Edited by Ravi Iyer