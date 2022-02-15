×
Create
Notifications

BTS release 7Fates: CHAKHO OST, Stay Alive promotional video, leaves fans in awe

K-pop sensation BTS (Image via Twitter/BTSFundsiTunes)
K-pop sensation BTS (Image via Twitter/BTSFundsiTunes)
Nikhita Unnikrishnan Menon
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 09:02 PM IST
Feature

BTS continues to make a splash on the internet with the release of the promotional video for 7 Fates: CHAKHO OST, Stay Alive. This fan-fiction has piqued interest from across the globe. But what netizens and fans are thrilled about is how involved the band themselves are.

Recently, there was much hype around the soundtrack, Stay Alive, produced by band-member, Suga, and sung by the band maknae, Jungkook.

#StayAlive Promotion Video out now (🔗: youtu.be/yzjTpCgfIII) Jung Kook - ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)’Now available on all DSPs.#방탄소년단 #BTS #슈가 #SUGA #정국 #JungKook#착호 #CHAKHO #StayAlive_CHAKHOEvery Saturday with #CHAKHO (linktr.ee/7FATES_CHAKHO) https://t.co/LLHuZKWhcg

The promotional video teases the audience through its visuals and music. The video features each of the band members against various backdrops from the webtoon. Each band member makes a cameo.

The teaser tries to help the audience form associations between the webtoon characters and the band members. Since the webtoon is still ongoing, some of the main characters are yet to be revealed. The song captures the essence of the heartbreaking backstory and the emotional turmoil each character goes through.

Fans and netizens are super excited to see the band members in these enticing visuals.

Netzines show support to BTS fan-fiction OST, Stay Alive

ARMY is back in action! The ARMY is urging netizens and fans to stream the song as often as possible on various music platforms. Like a few of the band's songs, netizens want this track to break records as well.

Please give these two views as they are also counted for BB Hot 100.I can’t get enough of #StayAlive by #Jungkook prod by #Suga of #BTS (@BTS_twt )Promotional video:youtu.be/yzjTpCgfIIIPromotional audio:youtu.be/2JO3NYg6Bt0
#StayAlive by #JUNGKOOK and #SUGA is now out! Make sure to add #StayAlive_CHAKHO to all of your playlists and watch the promotional video on the official #CHAKHO yt channel!I'm voting #BTSARMY as #BestFanArmy at 2022 #iHeartAwards /@BTS_twt 🌃 #BTS https://t.co/5MP5POrCRl
Lets all do our best and have Stay Alive enter the BB Hot100. Increase our streams and sales. Youtube streams are important too. Watch the promotional video from time to time. Listening to #StayAlive by #Jungkook (Prod. #SUGA of BTS) the OST of 7Fates Chakho @BTS_twt twitter.com/jonjeykey/stat…
Keep going! We had a good start for stay alive! Keep the hyping both tags! Stream and watch the promotional video on youtube too.Listen to #StayAlive by #Jungkook and Prod. by #SUGA of #BTS (@BTS_twt) on all digital platforms!

A few netizens expressed their unconditional love, support and admiration for the song and to Jungkook, who lent his vocals to the soundtrack.

'Stay Alive' promotional video surpassed 6M views on YouTube with 1.2M likes #StayAlive #StayAliveByJungkook #StayAliveProdSuga CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOKI'm deeply in love with #StayAlive by #JungKook prod by #SUGA of BTS @BTS_twt https://t.co/Bre8OSmFB4
@Daily_JKUpdate @BTS_twt Currently streaming the promotional video without skipping the ads.. 😁 Just to express the love for #StayAlive sung by #JUNGKOOK prod by #SUGA of #BTS @BTS_twt https://t.co/ZGJReISier
Watch #StayAlive ost by #JungKook and produced by #SUGA of #BTS promotional video on Youtube!! And keep streaming on music platforms too!! This masterpiece is just too amazing!!💜💜 @BTS_twtyoutu.be/yzjTpCgfIII#StayAlive_CHAKHO #StayAlive_Jungkook #StayAlive_JUNGKOOKxSUGA

Highlights on the 7Fates: CHAKHO soundtrack, Stay Alive

Initially, an excerpt of the soundtrack was only released alongside the fourth episode of the webtoon. It provides readers with an exclusive sensory experience to align with the story. New chapters of the webtoon are released every Friday (EST). The full version of Stay Alive is now available on various OTT platforms for streaming.

Also Read Article Continues below

To add icing to this cupcake, there's now an exclusive music video coming up for this song. Netizens and fans cannot get enough of this track and cannot wait to see the music video for the OST.

Edited by Saman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी