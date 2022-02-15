BTS release 7Fates: CHAKHO OST, Stay Alive promotional video, leaves fans in awe

BTS continues to make a splash on the internet with the release of the promotional video for 7 Fates: CHAKHO OST, Stay Alive. This fan-fiction has piqued interest from across the globe. But what netizens and fans are thrilled about is how involved the band themselves are.

Recently, there was much hype around the soundtrack, Stay Alive, produced by band-member, Suga, and sung by the band maknae, Jungkook.

The promotional video teases the audience through its visuals and music. The video features each of the band members against various backdrops from the webtoon. Each band member makes a cameo.

The teaser tries to help the audience form associations between the webtoon characters and the band members. Since the webtoon is still ongoing, some of the main characters are yet to be revealed. The song captures the essence of the heartbreaking backstory and the emotional turmoil each character goes through.

Fans and netizens are super excited to see the band members in these enticing visuals.

Netzines show support to BTS fan-fiction OST, Stay Alive

ARMY is back in action! The ARMY is urging netizens and fans to stream the song as often as possible on various music platforms. Like a few of the band's songs, netizens want this track to break records as well.

A few netizens expressed their unconditional love, support and admiration for the song and to Jungkook, who lent his vocals to the soundtrack.

Highlights on the 7Fates: CHAKHO soundtrack, Stay Alive

Initially, an excerpt of the soundtrack was only released alongside the fourth episode of the webtoon. It provides readers with an exclusive sensory experience to align with the story. New chapters of the webtoon are released every Friday (EST). The full version of Stay Alive is now available on various OTT platforms for streaming.

To add icing to this cupcake, there's now an exclusive music video coming up for this song. Netizens and fans cannot get enough of this track and cannot wait to see the music video for the OST.

Edited by Saman