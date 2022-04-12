5 things you need to dress like BTS' V

BTS' V, also known as Kim Tae-Hyung, has a face and body that were sculpted by the gods. Adding his incredible fashion sense and charming facial expressions to the mix gives birth to a legendary fashion icon. He has been termed the 'Gucci boy' because of his love for Gucci clothes and accessories.

V is an artist, always creating new art pieces in his own unique style and that reflects in his fashion as well. He is known to personalize, especially using spray paint, a lot of the clothing he buys. His sense of style and layering can turn even the most basic clothes into sartorial brilliance.

5 items needed to dress like BTS' V

1) A suit

Shru⁷ @bangtinyboyys Everyone dressing casual then their comes tae with his suit Everyone dressing casual then their comes tae with his suit https://t.co/ZaNmVPLMDo

No matter the occasion, V will always have a suit to wear for it. The other members could be in their most casual clothes, but one will find Kim Tae-Hyung wearing a three-piece suit.

Even during choreography videos for their songs, V has shown up and done heavy practice in a suit. His love for suits knows no bounds, and hence, it is a must have in the wardrobe to dress like him.

2) Printed shirts

Prints and colors are V's best friends. When he is not wearing a suit, he is wearing a colorful printed shirt that makes him the main attraction.

He has been seen wearing a blue floral Hawaiian shirt on multiple occasions. He even wore it on his trip to Hawaii with J-Hope and dinner with singer and fellow jazz love Jon Batiste, pictures of which were revealed on his Instagram.

3) Scarf or tie

V loves his accessories as he's always sprucing his outfit with rings, bracelets, necklaces, sunglasses and even brooches. However, his love for scarves or ties will always trump any other accessory.

Tae-hyung has often been seen wearing handkerchief scarves around his arm, microphone, neck, and even attached to his belt. Winters is all about him snuggled in a long, woolen scarf that he combines with his outfits.

He has a huge collection of ties and loves pairing his formal outfits with various graphic ones.

4) Celine t-shirt

chloe🐺 @okamievans You know when Tae wears his Celine shirt it’s over for us You know when Tae wears his Celine shirt it’s over for us https://t.co/6vNUhqtil0

The Celine t-shirt has stood the test of time as ARMYs have seen him wear it for years. He seems to be really attached to this piece of clothing, seeing as to how many times fans have spotted him in it.

Everyone has that one clothing item they regularly wear when they can't seem to decide on their outfit. That piece of clothing for V is the Celine t-shirt. He has posted many pictures and held VLives wearing it.

It is a simple look and yet exudes class.

5) Mute Boston bag

pika ⚡️ @undefinedbts TAE AND HIS MUTE BOSTON BAG TAE AND HIS MUTE BOSTON BAG 💼😻 https://t.co/aRqsCcVPag

The Mute Boston bag is the product of the saying, "If you want something done right, do it yourself." V loves bags and with the need to continuously travel across the world for BTS schedules, he needed a bag that served both functions: fashion and functionality. Hence, he made his own for BTS' Artist-made collection.

The bag is made of Safiano leather and is the perfect travel partner. It is spacious, and its light brown neutral color looks good with any outfit, especially a good fall look.

V also accented the bag with a floral scarf, combining his love for both patterns and scarves into one. It truly is the perfect bag.

BTS are the brand ambassadors of the luxury brand Loius Vuitton. V is a pioneer and visionary when it comes to both art and fashion. Everybody is always looking forward to his airport outfits to see what new masterpiece he has created.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul