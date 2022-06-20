BTS' firsts: Music show win, Daesang, and more

Pop sensation BTS is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. The Korean record makers do not follow the pattern that has been set by both the Western and K-pop music industries and have always forged their own way and style of doing things.

This is one of the reasons why their actions are always praised, and their popularity keeps increasing. The group is paving the way for multiple acts to come. However, to learn more about the group’s future, one must know about their past and their firsts.

BTS’ firsts that paved the way for their long-lasting success

1) First music show win

The group’s first music show win came two years into their debut. On May 5, 2015, they finally had their first music show win for I Need U on SBS MTV's The Show. Despite strong competition from artists such as Block B and EXID, BTS came out on top.

This was a breakthrough moment for the group, and the members were rendered speechless. Coming from a label with no recognition or standing in the cut-throat K-pop music industry, this win was a small step towards their rise to fame.

The group did not forget to thank their fans, and shortly after the win, they took to Twitter to let the ARMYs know how immensely grateful they were for their first music show win. They are currently the artists with the most number of music show wins, 156 and counting.

Their song Dynamite is also the song with the most number of wins, with 32 music show wins.

2) First Daesang

jungkook⁷ 🦕ᴹʸ ʸᵒᵘ @jeonphorism When BTS won their first ever Daesang for Album of the year, their shocked faces & their priceless smiles as they walked to collect the award 🤧



When BTS won their first ever Daesang for Album of the year, their shocked faces & their priceless smiles as they walked to collect the award 🤧https://t.co/gTwSiaNdFz

BTS was present at every award show, doing their best and giving spectacular performances for ARMYs to look forward to, turning up for the fans, and not caring much if they were winning any awards.

BTS’ passion towards music, however, did win them a grand prize or Daesang in 2016 for the Album of the Year at the Melon Music Awards for their compilation album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever.

They were the first artists in a while from a non-Big-3 company to have won a Daesang, breaking the Big-3's monopoly. BTS also went on to win the Artist of the Year Grand Prize the same year at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Currently, they are the most awarded group and also the group with the most number of Daesangs, 65 and counting. They’ve also had two Daesang sweeps at both MMA and MAMA, showcasing their star power and popularity.

3) First no. 1 on the Billboard 200

Marissa⁷ 🌸💜(BUSY) @BusyParkMochi



#BTSPAVEDTHEWAY @BTS_twt In 2018, BTS became the first Korean act to reach No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with their third studio album Love Yourself: Tear. In 2018, BTS became the first Korean act to reach No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with their third studio album Love Yourself: Tear.#BTSPAVEDTHEWAY @BTS_twt https://t.co/8SfuJtujRM

BTS’ first entry on the Billboard 200 album charts was in 2015 at no. 171 for their album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2. This was a monumental change in their lives, where their popularity could be seen worldwide, especially in the world's biggest music market.

Their third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear, earned BTS their first no. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts in 2018. They were the first K-pop group to have achieved this. The group currently has six albums that debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts, including their latest album, Proof.

Out of the 15 non-English albums that reached no. 1 on this chart, the group owns six of them. They are also the second group after the Beatles to rack up five no. 1 albums in just over two years.

4) First no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Anjali⁷ ♡ 9yrs @BTSisMyEscape_ BTS becomes the first artist to achieve 6 #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 2020s decade.



All of BTS No. 1 hits on the Hot100:

-Dynamite

-Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)

-Life Goes On

-Butter

-Permission To Dance

-My Universe BTS becomes the first artist to achieve 6 #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 2020s decade. All of BTS No. 1 hits on the Hot100:-Dynamite-Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)-Life Goes On-Butter-Permission To Dance-My Universe https://t.co/n2zUiIU3WH

BTS made their first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at no. 85 with their 2017 song DNA. Since then, this chart has become a playground for the Bangtan Boys, who have steadily climbed the rankings, reaching no. 1 for the first time with their 2020 song Dynamite.

This feat was the first for any Korean artist. They have since had six no. 1 songs, including their Korean single, Life Goes On, which was the first non-English song in 62 years to have reached no. 1, and the first non-English song to have debuted at no. 1.

They are also holders of the record for the fastest accumulation of three Billboard Hot 100 no. 1 songs since the Bee Gees and the Beatles.

5) First Grammy nomination

anna⁷ @Its_annadim When BTS got their first Grammy nomination When BTS got their first Grammy nomination💜 https://t.co/kgpbqW3XDe

BTS’ first appearance at the Grammy Awards took place in 2019 when they were invited as presenters. They promised their fans that they would return to the stage, and they were invited back as performers in 2020.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, they couldn’t attend the award show in 2021, but that was the year the group received their first nomination for their globally popular song, Dynamite, in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

The septet earned their second nomination in the same category in 2022 with the smash-hit song Butter.

During the 2022 Festa Dinner Party, the group announced that the second chapter of BTS’ life includes a more solo-focused outlook where they will all be focusing on their individual debuts for a while until they can come back with a more rejuvenated mindset for group activities. That’s another first for the group and another feather in their cap.

