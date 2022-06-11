BTS becomes first K-pop boy group in 2022 to snag top rankings on both iTunes Song and Album charts in the US

K-pop sensation BTS is dominating the iTunes charts as they have become the first K-pop act to top both iTunes Song and Album charts in 2022. The group released their new anthology album Proof on June 10, which has left the internet in awe of their talent.

While it has only been 24 hours, the K-pop boy group is experiencing massive success already. Their fandom, known as ARMY, cannot get enough of the new tracks released by the group. From sharing the lyrics of the new songs to reposting new album pictures of the septet, fans are doing their best to showcase their bias.

The septet’s anthology album is a way for the group members to bridge their past, present, and future. ARMYs can certainly see glimpses of the group’s nostalgic past in the official video of the album’s title track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

BTS' anthology album Proof and title song Yet To Come reign supreme on iTunes charts

On June 10, K-pop boy group BTS made their much-anticipated comeback with the launch of their anthology album Proof. Soon after the album’s global release, it topped various global charts, including the iTunes Songs and Albums charts.

The group ranked #1 on the worldwide album and song charts as well as their European iTunes counterparts with Proof and the title track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment). They are the second Korean group to achieve this feat in 2022.

Additionally, the anthology album Proof topped the iTunes Top Album chart in a total of 65 countries including the United States, Italy, Australia, Thailand, New Zealand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Spain, Netherlands, Philippines, and more.

The anthology album’s title song, Yet To Come, topped the iTunes Top Song chart in 97 countries, including the United States, Japan, France, Brazil, Hong Kong, and more.

The cherry on the cake is that Proof also crossed the 2-million landmark in first-day sales on the Haneto chart. It joined the group’s previously released album, Map of the Soul: 7, for the record of highest first-day sales on the chart. While Map of the Soul: 7 still occupies the first position, Proof is a close second with 2.15 million copies sold worldwide.

The anthology album Proof is a testament to the group’s glorious success and their musical journey. BTS is celebrating the end of their first chapter with the ninth anniversary debut of the group just around the corner on June 13, 2022. The album has a total of 35 tracks, including many old songs from their vibrant discography. The group also added three new songs to the album much to ARMY's excitement, namely Yet To Come, RUN BTS, and For Youth.

