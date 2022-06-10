Cardi B proves her true BTS ARMY status as the rapper is seen jamming to Boy With Luv 

Global K-pop sensation BTS has been proving its status ever since it first debuted back in 2013. The group is racking up fans each year and is influencing the international music arena with its tremendous talent and unparalleled skills.

The group's fans, known as ARMY, aren't just the general public but also A-list celebrities hopping on the bandwagon to showcase their love for BTS.

American rapper Cardi B is one such fan of the group who recently updated fans with some fun-filled content on her official social media account. In a snippet that she uploaded, Cardi B was seen vibing to the K-pop boy band's hitmaker track Boy With Luv and thus, sharing her true BTS ARMY status with the world.

Released in 2019, the song has won several awards and nominations for its lively and vibrant concept.

Cardi B shares her BTS ARMY fandom in recent Instagram story

The K-pop boy group has definitely impressed people across the world. However, it is also just as popular among celebrities worldwide, some of whom have even publicly portrayed their love and support for the group.

From American singers Lizzo and Halsey to Hollywood stars Simon Pegg, John Cena and Tom Holland, all of them have praised the group for its exemplary music productions.

Most recently, Cardi B, who is also one of Lizzo’s good friends and collaborators, also proved her love for the K-pop boy band in her Instagram stories.

The rapper shared a video on her official Instagram account that shows her in a white and grey ensemble with her hair dyed Barbie Pink. In the snippet, she can be seen sitting in a car and listening to BTS' hit track Boy With Luv.

Cardi B's song choice makes it quite obvious that she loves jamming to the group’s songs. At the same time, her pink aesthetic is a subtle homage to the K-pop boy group’s track, as its official music video has a full-blown pink color scheme.

The American rapper updated her followers and shared a picture of herself on Instagram styled in a pink ensemble from head to toe. She even flaunted her pink-colored nail extensions and paired her outfit with a glittering pink bag and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has expressed her admiration and love for the Korean group on various occasions, including her interview with Variety. The rapper adores the group and even translates the lyrics when listening to their music. She has had many positive things to say about BTS and its fandom. Cardi B stated:

"These girls were ready to risk it all for these guys. It’s like everybody was there, every celebrity was there and they were going bananas for BTS] They are really cute, they can dance really well and I like their music. I could barely understand their music, but we were translating, bopping, and I like that."

Continuing to talk about the group, she said:

"I like to learn about different cultures, I like to learn about different people especially because they look at us and they support us so we gotta support them too."

On February 6, 2022, BTS’ song Boy With Luv hit the 800 million streams mark on Spotify. The song is the group’s lead single for its sixth mini-album, Map of the Soul: Persona. The hit track with its pink and boy crush theme, also features the American singer and song writer Halsey in its music video and song.

In November 2019, the song hit its first milestone on YouTube as it surpassed 1.4 billion views, setting a new record in the K-pop music industry.

