Hallyu Pop Fest London 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and all you need to know about the K-Pop Festival 

After establishing its success as one of South East Asia's largest Korean music festivals, Hallyu Pop Fest will make its first foray into the city of London this July.

The event will take place over the weekend of July 9 and 10 at the OVO Arena Wembley. Currently, ASTRO, EVERGLOW, Hwasa, SF9, CRAVITY, and ONEUS are on the list of performers.

ASTRO, ONEUS, EVERGLOW, and MAMAMOO's Hwasa are set to perform on the first day. The second day of the event will see performances from SF9 and CRAVITY. More artists will be announced in the upcoming weeks leading up to the event.

Each ticket grants festival goers access to two concert events per day: an afternoon showcase and a three-hour evening concert featuring individual sets by headliners. Tickets for the event will go on sale on April 20 from 10 am BST (British Summer Time).

Mailing list members will be eligible for the pre-sale, which will begin on April 19 from 10 am BST. Tickets can be purchased from the Hallyu Pop Fest website. The prices start from £112 for seated tickets and go up to £325 for the red carpet and hi-touch event.

Hallyu Fest goers will be able to enjoy full festival experience

Aside from the three-hour headline concerts that will take place each evening, the fest will also feature a red carpet event and several opportunities to interact with the performing artists.

The festival will also include a Hallyu Town "marketplace" as its centerpiece, where visitors will be able to sample Korean cuisine and culture, as well as participate in activities.

Those attending the two-day event will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in K-pop culture with activities throughout the day.

There will be performances by upcoming K-pop and indie artists, a Red Carpet event, opportunities to interact with the idols, and an evening concert to cap off the day.

Global promoter TEG MJR chief executive Richard Buck said:

"It will be the first K-pop festival in the United Kingdom, as well as HallyuPopFest's first global appearance. It's an incredible lineup, with a wide range of Korean music genres represented, from pop to rap to adult contemporary to indie artists."

As reported by Metro, the chief executive of HAH Entertainment, the company that oversees Hallyu Pop Fest operations, said they wanted to create a unique synergy for fans.

They wish to create an atmosphere where fans can come together and celebrate their idol support, boundless energy, and love for music and dance, which are the cornerstones of K-pop.

