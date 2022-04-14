Mempho Music Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Mempho Music Festival, slated for September 30, has announced its lineup. The three-day festival will be held at the Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden in Memphis, Tennessee. The fifth edition of this annual event will feature headliners including Widespread Panic, rock band The Black Keys, Grammy award winner Wilco, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit.

Mempho Music Festival 2022 Tickets

Tickets for the festival will be available through the festival’s official website. Tickets are available in the single-day general and single-day VIP categories. They are also available in the three-day general admission and three-day VIP categories. As of writing, early-bird and tier-1 tickets for the three-day festival have sold out. Tier-2 tickets for general admission and VIP three-day festival are priced at $195 and $660 respectively. Prices for single-day tickets are yet to be announced.

The event’s charity partner this year will be St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a Memphis-based charity that provides treatment to children diagnosed with cancer at no cost to their families.

Mempho Music Festival 2022 Lineup

Isbell will headline the festival alongside Wilco, The Black Keys and Widespread Panic. Other artists slated to perform include Futurebirds, Tank and the Bangas, Portugal. The Man, Fantastic Negrito, Bobby Rush, Celisse, Big Ass Truck, Bette Smith, Amy Lavere, Elizabeth King, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Allison Russell and Aida Victoria.

More about the Mempho Music Festival

This is the fifth edition of the festival since its first debut in 2017 at the Shelby Farms Park. The fest continued at Shelby Farms through 2019 with headliners including Post Malone, Wu-Tang Clan, Jack White's group The Raconteurs and Jason Isbell. In 2020, the festival was canceled due to COVID-19. Last year, Mempho moved to Radians Amphitheater at the Botanic Garden.

The event sold out on all three days, showing its growing popularity. Apart from the three-day music event, the festival aims to highlight the cultural landscape of Southwestern Tennessee. As per reports, organizers will curate the event further to explore the city’s rich musical history.

Memphis, Home of the Blues & Birthplace of Rock 'n' Roll, will also host the Beale Street Music Festival later this month. The Beale Street Music Festival is slated this year for April 29 to May 1, 2022 at the Memphis Fairgrounds.

The lineup at the 3-day festival includes Megan Thee Stallion and The Smashing Pumpkins. Other announced additions to the 2022 Festival include Shaggy, Third World, Duke Deuce and Tora Tora. Also slated to perform at the fest are Van Morrison, Three 6 Mafia, Weezer and Lil Wayne.

Edited by Somava Das