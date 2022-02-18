Beale Street Music Festival 2022 lineup: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and all you need to know

The 44th edition of Beale Street Music Festival promises to feature the biggest roster in the festival's history, as it returns after an almost three-year hiatus on April 29-May 1 this year.

The festival has shifted locations to the Memphis Fairgrounds temporarily due to renovations taking place at Memphis’ Tom Lee Park, the festival's traditional venue which sits at the foot of Beale Street.

James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May, who organize the festival, said in a statement:

“After a three-year absence, we felt it was important to come back big. The 2022 lineup is the biggest roster of the best touring artists in the festival’s history, with more surprises on the way and being Beale Street Music Festival, of course, there’s something for almost every musical taste.”

Beale Street Music Festival: Lineup highlights and tickets

The festival lineup is a star-studded affair, featuring artists from pop, rock, R&B, indie, folk, blues, hip-hop and alternative musical traditions.

The festival had previously announced a round of headliners, including Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, Smashing Pumpkins, Modest Mouse, Lindsey Buckingham, Three 6 Mafia, Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby, Chevelle, Dirty Honey, NLE Choppa, Grouplove, Rival Sons, Waka Flocka Flame, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Robert Randolph & the Family Band, amongst others.

Now the event has also added on sets from Weezer, Counting Crows, Sarah McLachlan, Van Morrison, Death Cab For Cutie, Grace Potter, Spoon, Goose, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Stone Temple Pilots, Indigo Girls and JJ Grey & Mofro.

Three-day passes to the festival, both General Admission and VIP, are now live on the Memphis In May's official website. Single-day passes are set to be released soon.

Currently, the GA passes are available at a Tier 3 price of $175, which will increase to $195 in Tier 4.

VIP passes start selling at $809. The additional perks include:

Exclusive seating on raised, covered platforms with unobstructed views of each stage.

VIP-only bars for beer, food, wine etc.

Convenient VIP-only air-conditioned restrooms.

The music festival is part of Memphis' annual Memphis in May International Festival, which honors a country every year as per tradition. Ghana is the honoree country this year around. Here is a full list of MIM activities:

Beale Street Music Festival: April 29 – May 1, 2022

April 29 – May 1, 2022 Honored Country Salute to Ghana: May 1-31, 2022

May 1-31, 2022 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest: May 11 – 14, 2022

May 11 – 14, 2022 Great American River Run: May 28, 2022

The Beale Street Music Festival promises to be a cultural feast.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan