Modest Mouse North American Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and all you need to know 

Modest Mouse (Image via @modestmouseband on Twitter)
Aashi Sengar
Modified Feb 16, 2022 07:31 PM IST
Rock band Modest Mouse has announced a lengthy concert tour across North America. The announcement comes as an extension of previously announced April dates for a tour across Europe in support of their most recent album, The Golden Casket. Modest Mouse will be joined by The Cribs, who will support the headliners for the majority of the tour.

Tickets will be available for purchase on February 18, 2022. They are available for purchase on the TicketMaster website. The general admission tickets start from $45 and can be purchased here.

Tour dates and venues for Modest Mouse's North American tour

More shows in more citiesWith support @thecribs (on select dates)Pre-sale and VIP packages start tomorrow 10am at modestmouse.com/#tour https://t.co/LQBusmkm1M

Take a look at the full schedule here:

  • 04/18 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live*
  • 04/19 Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion*
  • 04/20 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater*
  • 04/21 Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum*
  • 04/23 Charleston, SC - Highwater Festival*
  • 04/24 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company*
  • 04/25 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*
  • 04/26 Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater*
  • 04/28 Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater*
  • 04/29 Spicewood, TX – Luck*
  • 05/01 Memphis, TN - Beale St. Music Festival
  • 05/14 Las Vegas, NV – The Tony Hawk Experience
  • 05/19 Eugene, OR – Cuthberth Amphitheater*
  • 05/20 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort*
See you May 12-15 in downtown Las Vegaspollen.co/x/tonyhawk-veg… https://t.co/2ckLstQkir
  • 05/21 Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven Festival
  • 05/23 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom*
  • 05/24 Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC*
  • 05/25 Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park*
  • 05/27 Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater*
  • 05/28 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage*
  • 05/29 Allston, MA – Boston Calling
  • 05/30 Portland, ME – State Theater*
  • 06/01 Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS
  • 06/02 Toronto, Ontario – History
  • 06/03 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
  • 06/04 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom*
  • 06/05 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*
  • 06/07 La Fayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*
  • 06/08 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage at Rumsey Playfield*
  • 08/19 Portland, OR – Pioneer Square
  • 08/20 Portland, OR – Pioneer Square
  • 08/22 Vancouver, British Columbia - Orpheum
  • 08/24 Edmonton, Alberta – Edmonton Convention Center
  • 08/25 Calgary, Alberta – Southern Jubilee Auditorium
  • 08/29 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

*with The Cribs

The tour commences in Baltimore on April 18. The 40-city tour comes to a close in Boise, Idaho, on August 29.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
