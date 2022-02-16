Modest Mouse North American Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and all you need to know 

Rock band Modest Mouse has announced a lengthy concert tour across North America. The announcement comes as an extension of previously announced April dates for a tour across Europe in support of their most recent album, The Golden Casket. Modest Mouse will be joined by The Cribs, who will support the headliners for the majority of the tour.

Tickets will be available for purchase on February 18, 2022. They are available for purchase on the TicketMaster website. The general admission tickets start from $45 and can be purchased here.

Tour dates and venues for Modest Mouse's North American tour

Modest Mouse @modestmouseband

With support



Pre-sale and VIP packages start tomorrow 10am at More shows in more citiesWith support @thecribs (on select dates)Pre-sale and VIP packages start tomorrow 10am at modestmouse.com/#tour More shows in more citiesWith support @thecribs (on select dates)Pre-sale and VIP packages start tomorrow 10am at modestmouse.com/#tour https://t.co/LQBusmkm1M

Take a look at the full schedule here:

04/18 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live*

04/19 Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion*

04/20 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater*

04/21 Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum*

04/23 Charleston, SC - Highwater Festival*

04/24 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company*

04/25 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*

04/26 Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater*

04/28 Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater*

04/29 Spicewood, TX – Luck*

05/01 Memphis, TN - Beale St. Music Festival

05/14 Las Vegas, NV – The Tony Hawk Experience

05/19 Eugene, OR – Cuthberth Amphitheater*

05/20 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort*

05/21 Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven Festival

05/23 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom*

05/24 Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC*

05/25 Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park*

05/27 Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater*

05/28 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage*

05/29 Allston, MA – Boston Calling

05/30 Portland, ME – State Theater*

06/01 Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS

06/02 Toronto, Ontario – History

06/03 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

06/04 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom*

06/05 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

06/07 La Fayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*

06/08 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage at Rumsey Playfield*

08/19 Portland, OR – Pioneer Square

08/20 Portland, OR – Pioneer Square

08/22 Vancouver, British Columbia - Orpheum

08/24 Edmonton, Alberta – Edmonton Convention Center

08/25 Calgary, Alberta – Southern Jubilee Auditorium

08/29 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

*with The Cribs

The tour commences in Baltimore on April 18. The 40-city tour comes to a close in Boise, Idaho, on August 29.

Edited by Danyal Arabi