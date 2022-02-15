Jason Aldean Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and all you need to know 

Jason Aldean is coming back with a Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour this summer. The tour is named after the previously released song "Rock and Roll Cowboy" on Aldean's upcoming album, Georgia.

Tickets for Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy tour dates go on sale this week. Beginning Tuesday, February 15, members of the Aldean Army fan club will be able to purchase theirs through a presale. The website will be open to the public from February 18. Tickets can be purchased through the TicketMaster website.

The tour will stop at 34 locations across the United States, and special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver will join Aldean throughout the tour.

July 15 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 16 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theater

July 17 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

July 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 31 – York, PA – York Fair

Aug 5 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Aug 6 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Aug 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center

Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept 8 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

Sept 9 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

Sept 10 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept 15 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept 17 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Sept 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Sept 23 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome

Sept 24 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sept 29 – Evansville, IN – The Ford Center

Oct 1 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Oct 7 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Oct 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Oct 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct 15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Oct 27 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Oct 28 – Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

Oct 29 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy tour begins on July 15 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and concludes on October 29 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

