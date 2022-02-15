Jason Aldean Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and all you need to know 

Jason Aldean is coming back with a Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour this summer. The tour is named after the previously released song "Rock and Roll Cowboy" on Aldean's upcoming album, Georgia.
Tickets for Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy tour dates go on sale this week. Beginning Tuesday, February 15, members of the Aldean Army fan club will be able to purchase theirs through a presale. The website will be open to the public from February 18. Tickets can be purchased through the TicketMaster website.
Tour dates and locations for Jason Aldean's upcoming tour
The tour will stop at 34 locations across the United States, and special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver will join Aldean throughout the tour.
Dates for Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour in 2022:
- July 15 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
- July 16 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theater
- July 17 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- July 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
- July 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- July 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- July 31 – York, PA – York Fair
- Aug 5 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Aug 6 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Aug 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater
- Aug 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center
- Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Aug 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Aug 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Aug 27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sept 8 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
- Sept 9 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
- Sept 10 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Sept 15 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Sept 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sept 17 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
- Sept 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
- Sept 23 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome
- Sept 24 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Sept 29 – Evansville, IN – The Ford Center
- Oct 1 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
- Oct 7 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- Oct 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- Oct 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Oct 15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- Oct 27 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- Oct 28 – Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena
- Oct 29 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy tour begins on July 15 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and concludes on October 29 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.