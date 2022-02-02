Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022: Complete list of nominees, how to vote and more  

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed its 2022 candidates this Wednesday, announcing the 17 performers eligible for induction into the Rock Hall's Class of 2022.

Country legend Dolly Parton, DEVO, singer-producer Beck, rock hitmaker Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Duran Duran, Eminem, R&B hitmaker Lionel Richie, pop singer-songwriter Carly Simon, hip-hop icons A Tribe Called Quest, the synth-pop group Eurythmics, and heavy metal legends Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, proto-punks New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and pop vocal pro Dionne Warwick have all been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

How to vote for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominees

The 2022 Induction Fan Vote, sponsored by Ohio, allows fans to participate in the Hall of Fame's induction selection process. Fans can vote every day at vote.rockhall.com or at the museum in Cleveland from now until April 29.

The top five musicians chosen by the public will form a "fans' vote" that will be added to the other ballots to determine the inductees for 2022.

This year's field was unveiled live on SiriusXM Volume channel 106's "Feedback" morning program with hosts Nik Carter and Lori Majewski and on social media. The results of the vote will be announced in May. The fall ceremony's date and location will be revealed at a later date.

To be eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the artist's first commercial recording must be released 25 years prior to the year of candidacy. This means Eminem, like the 2021 inductee Jay-Z, received a nomination in his first year of eligibility.

The inductees are selected through a rigorous voting process. Nomination ballots are sent to an international voting body of over 1,000 musicians, historians, and industry professionals. A variety of factors are considered, including an artist's musical effect on other musicians, the length and breadth of their career and body of work, invention, and superiority in style and skill.

