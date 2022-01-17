GRAMMYs 2022 roundup: Best Rock Performance

As part of the SKPop GRAMMYs roundup of 2022, here's a look at the category of Best Rock Performance.

Rock music has been proclaimed "dead" many times since its heyday in the psychedelic sixties and the anthemic seventies. But rock is far from dead, and is even going through a bit of a renaissance.

In recent times, many pop stars, from Miley Cyrus to Olivia Rodrigo (Good 4 U), have slipped into rockstar mode. There is a lot of experimental new-age rock to be found. However, the Recording Academy's GRAMMY nominations usually favor artists who are famous for the genre.

This year's nominee pool has a heavy dose of 'classic rock' energy.

A brief glance at the nominees for this year's GRAMMY Awards for Best Rock Performance

AC/DC - "Shot in the Dark"

Australian arena-rockers AC/DC had to go on a hiatus in 2016 after vocalist Brian Johnson was advised to stop touring because of acute hearing loss. But they reunited with Power Up (2020).

It is certainly commendable that the band is performing and putting out original music well into their seventies, and staying true to their original sound. Johnson's screams and Angus Young's shorts seem immortal.

Black Pumas - "Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)"

The psychedelic soul duo from Austin, Texas, released their self-titled debut in 2019 to universal acclaim for their range of sound. Snare drums, funky bass, heady guitars - you name it, they have it.

The live version of their song Know You Better, from the same album, is a delicate croon which then goes on to an exalting crescendo, with harmonies layered throughout.

Chris Cornell - "Nothing Compares 2 U"

Chris Cornell is one of the foremost pioneers of the '90s grunge movement. His four-octave range is the stuff of legends. His tragic passing by suicide is a story as haunting as it is prevalent, as Chris' struggle with depression mirrors that of many icons.

His estate released a posthumous cover album in 2020, titled No One Sings Like You Anymore. While his vocal range has always been astounding, the manner in which he interprets each song on the record tells a story in itself.

Deftones - "Ohms"

Alternative metal band Deftones plays with the spectrum of rock music, with everything from math metal to art rock finding a place in their list of inspirations.

On the tenth and final track of the studio album, the band brings a ferocity to the mic. Another track from the album, Genesis, is nominated for the Best Metal Performance GRAMMY.

Foo Fighters - "Making a Fire"

Fresh Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters are going strong 26 years after former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl started the outfit. Their mix of melodic and heavy elements has led to massive success and 12 GRAMMYs.

Making A Fire starts the tenth album off on a bombastic, optimistic note, a kind unheard on any prior Fighters records. The gospel-like chorus is a cherry on the upbeat cake.

Who do you think will take the Best Rock Performance GRAMMY home?

