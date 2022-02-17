Hollywood Bowl 2022 Season: Tickets, schedule, lineup, and more

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has revealed the incredibly star-studded 2022 Hollywood Bowl summer concert lineup to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the iconic venue.
The official Twitter account of the Hollywood Bowl released the lineup on Wednesday.
Hollywood Bowl - Summer of 2022: Highlights, tickets, and schedule
The season's highlights at the Hollywood Bowl include a diverse array of multimedia extravaganzas such as a three-night stint by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees Duran Duran, a fireworks-laden 4th of July show by the comedy/bluegrass team of Steve Martin and Martin Short, a production of Cyndi Lauper’s Broadway musical Kinky Boots and a tribute to jazz icons (and Hollywood Bowl alums) Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee that will feature Billie Eilish and Debbie Harry, among others.
The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival is set to take place on June 25-26, with The Roots, Tower of Power, Femi Kuti, and more on the roster.
The LA Philharmonic naturally have the biggest sway in the lineup, with 34 scheduled shows, 10 of which will be under the direction of Venezuelan maestro Gustavo Dudamel. They will join the Hollywood Bowl orchestra in giving many pop performers the orchestral treatment.
Film presentations will also be accompanied live by the LA Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Fan favorites Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (in concert), Back to the Future and Amadeus are some of the planned films. John Williams will conduct the LA Phil on two nights, as per tradition.
Tickets to the 2022 concert season of Hollywood Bowl will be sold in a series of levels and at a variety of prices, as per the event in question.
Subscriptions are already on sale, while the “Create Your Own” package option will become available on March 15. Tickets for single shows will become available on May 3 at 10:00 am.
Registrations for the free 101 Fest tickets open on May 10, 2022, with a four-ticket limit per application.
Tickets will be available on Hollywood Bowl's official website.
Hollywood Bowl: Full summer schedule
June
101 Festival
Saturday, June 11 | 5:00 pm
101 Festival
Sunday, June 12 | 5:00 pm
Andrea Bocelli – In Concert
Thursday, June 16 | 8:00 pm.
Halsey (Wolf Alice, Abby Roberts)
Tuesday, June 21 | 7:00 pm
Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
Saturday, June 25| 3:30 pm
Sunday, June 26 | 3:30 pm
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 1 In Concert
Thursday, June 30 | 8:00 pm.
July
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Steve Martin & Martin Short
Saturday, July 2 | 7:30 pm
Sunday, July 3 | 7:30 pm
Monday, July 4 | 7:30 pm
Kinky Boots
Friday, July 8 | 8:00 pm
Saturday, July 9 | 8:00 pm
Sunday, July 10 | 7:30 pm
The Music of Leonard Bernstein
Tuesday, July 12 | 8:00 pm
Thursday, July 14 | 8:00 pm.
Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina — Sittin’ In 2022
Friday, July 15 | 8:00 pm
Saturday, July 16 | 8:00 pm
The Valkyries
Sunday, July 17 | 7:30 pm
Dudamel and Paris Opera Ballet
Wednesday, July 20 | 8:00 pm
Thursday, July 21 | 8:00 pm
Friday, July 22 | 8:00 pm
Saturday, July 23 | 8:00 pm
A.R. Rahman
Sunday, July 24 | 7:00 pm
Beethoven's Fifths
Tuesday, July 26 | 8:00 pm.
Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra (with special guests Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more)
Wednesday, July 27 | 8:00 pm
Carmina Burana with Dudamel
Thursday, July 28 | 8:00 pm
Boyz II Men and TLC
Friday, FRI, July 29 | 8:00 pm
John Fogerty
Saturday, July 30 | 8:00 pm
a-ha with Orchestra
Sunday, July 31 | 7:30 pm
August
Musical Encounters
Tuesday, August 2 | 8:00 pm
Sheryl Crow and Keb' Mo'
Wednesday, August 3 | 8:00 pm
The Splendor of Saint-Saëns
Thursday, August 4 | 8:00 pm
Back to the Future with the LA Phil
Friday, August 5 | 8:00 pm
Saturday, August 6 | 8:00 pm
Polo and Pan and Parcels
Sunday, August 7 | 7:00 pm
New World Symphony
Tuesday, August 9 | 8:00 pm
Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown (Trombone Shorty, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk, The Soul Rebels)
Wednesday, August 10 | 8:00 pm
Scheherazade
Thursday, August 11 | 8:00 pm
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
Friday, August 12 | 8:00 pm
Saturday, August 13 | 8:00 pm
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
(Durand Jones & the Indications, Celisse)
Sunday. August 14 | 7:00 pm
An Evening of Rachmaninoff
Tuesday, August 16 | 8:00 pm
All-American
Thursday, August 18 | 8:00 pm
The Gipsy Kings (Featuring Nicolas Reyes)
Friday, August 19 | 8:00 pm
Saturday, August 20 | 8:00 pm
Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with Orchestra
Sunday, August 21 | 7:00 pm
Amadeus LIVE in Concert
Tuesday, August 23 | 8:00 pm
Black Movie Soundtrack IV with Orchestra
Wednesday, August 24 | 8:00 pm
Clara Schumann and Dvořák
Thursday, August 25 | 8:00 pm
Diana Ross
Friday. August 26 | 8:00 pm
Saturday, August 27 | 8:00 pm
(George Benson • Boney James, Lalah Hathaway)
Sunday, August 28 | 6:30 pm
Beethoven's Ninth
Tuesday, August 30 | 8:00 pm
September
Beethoven's Ninth
Thursday, September 1 | 8:00 pm
Maestro of the Movies -Celebrating John Williams at 90
Friday, September 2 | 8:00 pm
Saturday, September 3 | 8:00 pm
Sunday, September 4 | 7:30 pm
Mozart Under the Stars
Tuesday, September 6 | 8:00 pm
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Wednesday, September 7 | 8:00 pm
Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise/Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with the LA Phil
Thursday, September 8 | 8:00 pm
Duran Duran: FUTURE PAST WEEKEND
Friday, September 9 | 8:00 pm
Saturday, September 10 | 8:00 pm
Sunday, September 11 | 7:30 p.m.
(Rescheduled) Ben Platt
Monday, September 12 | 7:30 pm
Itzhak Perlman leads Tchaikovsky
Tuesday, September 13 | 8:00 pm
Pink Martini
Wednesday, September 14 | 8:00 pm
Lang Lang – the Animated Piano
Thursday, September 15 | 8:00 pm
Sing-A-Long Sound of Music
Saturday, September 17 | 7:30 pm
UB40 • The Original Wailers feat Al Anderson • Maxi Priest • Big Mountain
Sunday, September 18 | 7:00 pm
Dave Matthews Band
Monday, September 19 | 7:30 pm
Tuesday, September 20 | 7:30 pm
Chucho Valdés “The Creation” (with the Yoruban Orchestra, Hilario Durán & John Beasley, Musical Directors Cimafunk)
Wednesday, September 21 | 8:00 pm
Grace Jones • CHVRCHES
Sunday, September 15 | 7:00 pm
Herbie Hancock
Wednesday, September 28 | 8:00 pm
Pentatonix
Thursday, September 29 | 8:00 pm