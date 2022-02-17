Hollywood Bowl 2022 Season: Tickets, schedule, lineup, and more

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has revealed the incredibly star-studded 2022 Hollywood Bowl summer concert lineup to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the iconic venue.

The official Twitter account of the Hollywood Bowl released the lineup on Wednesday.

Hollywood Bowl - Summer of 2022: Highlights, tickets, and schedule

The season's highlights at the Hollywood Bowl include a diverse array of multimedia extravaganzas such as a three-night stint by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees Duran Duran, a fireworks-laden 4th of July show by the comedy/bluegrass team of Steve Martin and Martin Short, a production of Cyndi Lauper’s Broadway musical Kinky Boots and a tribute to jazz icons (and Hollywood Bowl alums) Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee that will feature Billie Eilish and Debbie Harry, among others.

The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival is set to take place on June 25-26, with The Roots, Tower of Power, Femi Kuti, and more on the roster.

The LA Philharmonic naturally have the biggest sway in the lineup, with 34 scheduled shows, 10 of which will be under the direction of Venezuelan maestro Gustavo Dudamel. They will join the Hollywood Bowl orchestra in giving many pop performers the orchestral treatment.

Film presentations will also be accompanied live by the LA Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Fan favorites Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (in concert), Back to the Future and Amadeus are some of the planned films. John Williams will conduct the LA Phil on two nights, as per tradition.

Tickets to the 2022 concert season of Hollywood Bowl will be sold in a series of levels and at a variety of prices, as per the event in question.

Subscriptions are already on sale, while the “Create Your Own” package option will become available on March 15. Tickets for single shows will become available on May 3 at 10:00 am.

Registrations for the free 101 Fest tickets open on May 10, 2022, with a four-ticket limit per application.

Tickets will be available on Hollywood Bowl's official website.

Hollywood Bowl: Full summer schedule

June

101 Festival

Saturday, June 11 | 5:00 pm

101 Festival

Sunday, June 12 | 5:00 pm

Andrea Bocelli – In Concert

Thursday, June 16 | 8:00 pm.

Halsey ( Wolf Alice , Abby Roberts )

Tuesday, June 21 | 7:00 pm

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

Saturday, June 25| 3:30 pm

Sunday, June 26 | 3:30 pm

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ™ Part 1 In Concert

Thursday, June 30 | 8:00 pm.

July

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Steve Martin & Martin Short

Saturday, July 2 | 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 3 | 7:30 pm

Monday, July 4 | 7:30 pm

Kinky Boots

Friday, July 8 | 8:00 pm

Saturday, July 9 | 8:00 pm

Sunday, July 10 | 7:30 pm

The Music of Leonard Bernstein

Tuesday, July 12 | 8:00 pm

Thursday, July 14 | 8:00 pm.

Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina — Sittin’ In 2022

Friday, July 15 | 8:00 pm

Saturday, July 16 | 8:00 pm

The Valkyries

Sunday, July 17 | 7:30 pm

Dudamel and Paris Opera Ballet

Wednesday, July 20 | 8:00 pm

Thursday, July 21 | 8:00 pm

Ricky Martin with the LA Phil

Friday, July 22 | 8:00 pm

Saturday, July 23 | 8:00 pm

A.R. Rahman

Sunday, July 24 | 7:00 pm

Beethoven's Fifths

Tuesday, July 26 | 8:00 pm.

Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra (with special guests Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more)

Wednesday, July 27 | 8:00 pm

Carmina Burana with Dudamel

Thursday, July 28 | 8:00 pm

Boyz II Men and TLC

Friday, FRI, July 29 | 8:00 pm

John Fogerty

Saturday, July 30 | 8:00 pm

a-ha with Orchestra

Sunday, July 31 | 7:30 pm

August

Musical Encounters

Tuesday, August 2 | 8:00 pm

Sheryl Crow and Keb' Mo'

Wednesday, August 3 | 8:00 pm

The Splendor of Saint-Saëns

Thursday, August 4 | 8:00 pm

Back to the Future with the LA Phil

Friday, August 5 | 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 6 | 8:00 pm

Polo and Pan and Parcels

Sunday, August 7 | 7:00 pm

New World Symphony

Tuesday, August 9 | 8:00 pm

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown (Trombone Shorty, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk, The Soul Rebels)

Wednesday, August 10 | 8:00 pm

Scheherazade

Thursday, August 11 | 8:00 pm

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks

Friday, August 12 | 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 13 | 8:00 pm

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

(Durand Jones & the Indications, Celisse)

Sunday. August 14 | 7:00 pm

An Evening of Rachmaninoff

Tuesday, August 16 | 8:00 pm

All-American

Thursday, August 18 | 8:00 pm

The Gipsy Kings (Featuring Nicolas Reyes)

Friday, August 19 | 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 20 | 8:00 pm

Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with Orchestra

Sunday, August 21 | 7:00 pm

Amadeus LIVE in Concert

Tuesday, August 23 | 8:00 pm

Black Movie Soundtrack IV with Orchestra

Wednesday, August 24 | 8:00 pm

Clara Schumann and Dvořák

Thursday, August 25 | 8:00 pm

Diana Ross

Friday. August 26 | 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 27 | 8:00 pm

Smooth Summer Jazz

(George Benson • Boney James, Lalah Hathaway)

Sunday, August 28 | 6:30 pm

Beethoven's Ninth

Tuesday, August 30 | 8:00 pm

Thursday, September 1 | 8:00 pm

September

Beethoven's Ninth

Thursday, September 1 | 8:00 pm

Maestro of the Movies -Celebrating John Williams at 90

Friday, September 2 | 8:00 pm

Saturday, September 3 | 8:00 pm

Sunday, September 4 | 7:30 pm

Mozart Under the Stars

Tuesday, September 6 | 8:00 pm

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Wednesday, September 7 | 8:00 pm

Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise/ Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with the LA Phil

Thursday, September 8 | 8:00 pm

Duran Duran: FUTURE PAST WEEKEND

Friday, September 9 | 8:00 pm

Saturday, September 10 | 8:00 pm

Sunday, September 11 | 7:30 p.m.

(Rescheduled) Ben Platt

Monday, September 12 | 7:30 pm

Itzhak Perlman leads Tchaikovsky

Tuesday, September 13 | 8:00 pm

Pink Martini

Wednesday, September 14 | 8:00 pm

Lang Lang – the Animated Piano

Thursday, September 15 | 8:00 pm

Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

Saturday, September 17 | 7:30 pm

Reggae Night XX

UB40 • The Original Wailers feat Al Anderson • Maxi Priest • Big Mountain

Sunday, September 18 | 7:00 pm

Dave Matthews Band

Monday, September 19 | 7:30 pm

Tuesday, September 20 | 7:30 pm

Chucho Valdés “The Creation” (with the Yoruban Orchestra, Hilario Durán & John Beasley, Musical Directors Cimafunk)

Wednesday, September 21 | 8:00 pm

ABBA The Concert

Saturday, September 14 | 8:00 pm

Grace Jones • CHVRCHES

Sunday, September 15 | 7:00 pm

Herbie Hancock

Wednesday, September 28 | 8:00 pm

Pentatonix

Thursday, September 29 | 8:00 pm

