Nick Colionne death: Tributes pour in for jazz guitarist

2022 started on a sad note for the music industry as it lost another talent, Nick Colionne. A media contact confirmed to The Sun that Colionne died on the morning of January 1.

The jazz star’s cause of death is yet to be revealed. He was reportedly 55 years old at the time of his death.

Artist Michael Lington paid tribute to Nick on Instagram and shared a picture with him. He wrote that they all had the same experience with him and were always fun and warm on and off stage.

Everything known about Nick Colionne

Nick Colionne was a popular guitarist and singer. He started playing guitar at the age of 9 under the guidance of his stepdad.

Born in 1966 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, he was raised with his siblings. He performed and taught jazz music.

Nick Colionne's cause of death remains unknown (Image via nicer_ch/Twitter)

The artist spent his youth on the road and toured with famous acts like The Staple Singers, Curtis Mayfield, The Impressions, and others.

Colionne made his musical debut with the release of It’s My Turn, Colionne, in 1990. He was a recipient of the Wayman Tisdale Humanitarian Award in 2010 and the Malcolm X College Alumnus of the Year Award in 1996.

Following his graduation from Malcolm X College in Chicago, Nick worked as a music teacher and counselor for 15 years at St. Laurence Elementary School in Elgin.

He released several albums throughout his career like No Limits, Just Come On In, Keepin’ It Cool, and more. His latest release was Finger Painting, released in April 2020.

Nick’s net worth was estimated to be somewhere between $9 million to $10 million. Since he was an iconic jazz star, he accumulated a lot of wealth from his work in the music industry.

Since he does not have a Wikipedia page, further details on his musical career are yet to be unveiled.

Netizens pay tribute to Nick Colionne on Twitter

Nick Colionne was a popular name in the music industry and his work was always praised by the audience. Tributes began pouring in on social media as soon as news of his death broke online.

Judy Graves @JudyGra35816777 the-sun.com/entertainment/… Nick Colionne ‘dead:’ Iconic jazz star ‘passes away’ on New Year’s Eve, as friends say music will ‘not be the same’ #SmartNews Nick Colionne ‘dead:’ Iconic jazz star ‘passes away’ on New Year’s Eve, as friends say music will ‘not be the same’ #SmartNews the-sun.com/entertainment/…

Marcus Johnson @MarcusJohnson3k @Watercolorsjazz @NICKCOLIONNE @SIRIUSXM It was great to have known and work with Nick. We first met working on his first CD, "Just Come On In." Countless hours in the studio and he was always the same....awesome!!! Almost 20 years later and he never changed. True character. He will be missed!!! @Watercolorsjazz @NICKCOLIONNE @SIRIUSXM It was great to have known and work with Nick. We first met working on his first CD, "Just Come On In." Countless hours in the studio and he was always the same....awesome!!! Almost 20 years later and he never changed. True character. He will be missed!!!

Mike Chimeri @MikeChimeri I am saddened by the news of Nick Colionne's passing yesterday. soultracks.com/story-nick-col… I am saddened by the news of Nick Colionne's passing yesterday. soultracks.com/story-nick-col…

DeanRichards @DeanRichards



RIP my friend.

youtu.be/yOWwodfqQBY I’m shocked to learn of the sudden death of Chicago jazz guitarist @NICKCOLIONNE . I met him years ago at WNUA and kept in touch. His enormous talent was matched by his kindness and humor. He was one of the best at both.RIP my friend. I’m shocked to learn of the sudden death of Chicago jazz guitarist @NICKCOLIONNE. I met him years ago at WNUA and kept in touch. His enormous talent was matched by his kindness and humor. He was one of the best at both. RIP my friend. youtu.be/yOWwodfqQBY

Closing the Gap in Health Care,Inc @ClosingtheGap4u New year's has started with sadness as I learn of the passing new year's morning of my friend Nick Colionne and, later during the day, my 1st cousin Jame Price of Columbia. It is a reminder that the end of life does not stop or decrease because of the new year. May they RIP. New year's has started with sadness as I learn of the passing new year's morning of my friend Nick Colionne and, later during the day, my 1st cousin Jame Price of Columbia. It is a reminder that the end of life does not stop or decrease because of the new year. May they RIP.

Barris Jahn @JahnBarris Nick Colionne dead: Iconic jazz star passes away on New Year's Day as friends say music will 'not be the same' the-sun.com/entertainment/… Nick Colionne dead: Iconic jazz star passes away on New Year's Day as friends say music will 'not be the same' the-sun.com/entertainment/…

David Andish @DavidAndish Oh the high flying, Uncle Nick, am so saddened that your journey ends here. Your memories and music will live on and you will be greatly missed. Farewell @NICKCOLIONNE Oh the high flying, Uncle Nick, am so saddened that your journey ends here. Your memories and music will live on and you will be greatly missed. Farewell @NICKCOLIONNE https://t.co/qHqMJO6iVW

There are currently no details available on Nick’s personal life and it is unknown if he was dating someone or in a relationship.

