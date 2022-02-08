How many Cheaper by the Dozen movies are there? Reboot trailer starring Zach Braff gets lukewarm reception

The Bakers are returning once more. A new trailer for Disney+'s version of Cheaper by the Dozen, featuring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union as two parents in a multiracial blended family of 12, has been released.
Paul, played by Braff, 46, and Zoey, played by Union, 49, both jump out of bed at the start of the trailer when they realize they're late - "a code red," as per Paul.
The rest of the two-minute trailer shows some of their amusing experiences with their ten children, with Paul proclaiming,
"We're not a cult. But we're weird. We're one of a kind, all the way."
How many films are there in the Cheaper by the Dozen franchise?
According to the official synopsis, the movie is a funny and touching story of the hilarious exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they manage a chaotic home life while successfully managing their family business.
The reboot comes 18 years after the release of the original picture, which starred Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt and was released in theaters in 2003.
Two years later, Eugene Levy starred as the dad of a rival family with an identical number of children in Cheaper by the Dozen 2.
The first movie was released in 1950, and it was based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.
In addition to Tom Welling, the film from 2003 also featured Piper Perabo, Hilary Duff, and Alyson Stoner.
Response to the new Cheaper by the Dozen trailer
It's difficult to keep up with Zoe and Paul as they try to get their children, spanning in age from elementary to high school, ready for school. The Baker family's life is also explored in great detail in the trailer.
But fans on Twitter were far from impressed by this newest addition. As soon as the trailer was released, it was met with familiar criticism of the unlikely need for another Disney sequel.
The lack of original ideas by Hollywood has once again left a sour taste for many who have loved this franchise over the years. They wrote,
Many similar tweets noted that this new addition's plotline looks nothing like that of the original plotline. It looks more like that of Yours, Mine, and Ours, and that has caused even more fans to call out Disney on this occasion.
Disney+ will begin streaming Cheaper by the Dozen on March 18th.
