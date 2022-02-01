Mega cringe: Twitter reacts as Leatherface sets out on slashing spree in Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer 

The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre film has been released, bringing the legendary horror villain Leatherface into the 21st century.
Leatherface of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre has always secretly wished to be free of the outside world and pursue his deadly hobbies. The impending sequel shows that, despite his best efforts, the renowned serial killer still hasn't found peace nearly 50 years later. And Twitter had things to say.
Mega Cringe is Twitter's verdict for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer
The new trailer for the sequence of the original movie from 1974 sets the story in motion after a long hiatus. While Leatherface returns to new victims fresh into the ghost town of Harlow, Texas, the premise of this new adaptation remains similar.
The Netflix trailer reveals hellish themes of blood and gore, something that Twitter users didn't take lightly. Making fun of the online influencers who try to protect themselves against their assassin was not received nicely.
While the plot has been commented to be weak and somewhat repetitive, that's not the actual demon that takes the trailer down. The unusually weak moment of comic relief put at the end of the trailer reeks of cheap humor, as voiced out by Twitter.
Many aspects, including the degree of violence and bloodshed, have been criticised.
While memes have been doing the rounds, the online declaration is in unison. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been declared the most cringe-worthy and mega-cringe sequel by Twitter.
Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer breakdown
The trailer features a group of young people who travel to Harlow, Texas, which turns out to be dangerously close to the location where Leatherface has been hiding since the events of the first film.
Leatherface, on the other hand, isn't the only one who's been bidding his time. The teaser also indicates that Sally Hardesty, played by Olwen Fouéré, the lone survivor from the first film, is returning for the sequel, and this time she's ready to track down Leatherface.
Fede Alvarez wrote and produced a fresh return for the series, which is directed by David Blue Garcia. Although it is the ninth installment in the series, it is just a sequel to the 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.