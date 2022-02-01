Mega cringe: Twitter reacts as Leatherface sets out on slashing spree in Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer 

The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre film has been released, bringing the legendary horror villain Leatherface into the 21st century.

Leatherface of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre has always secretly wished to be free of the outside world and pursue his deadly hobbies. The impending sequel shows that, despite his best efforts, the renowned serial killer still hasn't found peace nearly 50 years later. And Twitter had things to say.

Mega Cringe is Twitter's verdict for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer

The new trailer for the sequence of the original movie from 1974 sets the story in motion after a long hiatus. While Leatherface returns to new victims fresh into the ghost town of Harlow, Texas, the premise of this new adaptation remains similar.

PapaSweets @ChipHandon @netflix Classic Netflix writers room. This is mega cringe, whether a joke, trying to be silly or serious. @netflix Classic Netflix writers room. This is mega cringe, whether a joke, trying to be silly or serious. https://t.co/INLK4auG5j

Lochie @lochiedoesstuff @IllyBocean I remember half-watching this movie in a VR chat lobby like 4 years ago and now I'm to be told that time was WASTED on a non canon entry in the Texas chainsaw Massacre-verse. @IllyBocean I remember half-watching this movie in a VR chat lobby like 4 years ago and now I'm to be told that time was WASTED on a non canon entry in the Texas chainsaw Massacre-verse.

The Netflix trailer reveals hellish themes of blood and gore, something that Twitter users didn't take lightly. Making fun of the online influencers who try to protect themselves against their assassin was not received nicely.

𝔍𝔲𝔰𝔱𝔦𝔫 𝔍𝔞𝔪𝔢𝔰 @_bigsludge_

I was with it until leather face got on the neon bus and everyone pulled out their phone, started streaming and the guy says “try anything you’re getting canceled bro”

And then I put my phone down & threw up & cried So I watched the trailer for the new #texaschainsawmassacre I was with it until leather face got on the neon bus and everyone pulled out their phone, started streaming and the guy says “try anything you’re getting canceled bro”And then I put my phone down & threw up & cried So I watched the trailer for the new #texaschainsawmassacre. I was with it until leather face got on the neon bus and everyone pulled out their phone, started streaming and the guy says “try anything you’re getting canceled bro” And then I put my phone down & threw up & cried

🦅 @cozynestor new texas chainsaw massacre trailer look weak as hell new texas chainsaw massacre trailer look weak as hell

While the plot has been commented to be weak and somewhat repetitive, that's not the actual demon that takes the trailer down. The unusually weak moment of comic relief put at the end of the trailer reeks of cheap humor, as voiced out by Twitter.

Out of Context Horror Deaths @OOCHorrorDeaths As much as I want to be excited for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, it reeks of Halloween 2018. I hate that they felt the need to bring back Sally, and that cancelled line is cringe af.



I’m open to it, cause I love Leatherface, but I’m keeping my expectations low for this one. As much as I want to be excited for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, it reeks of Halloween 2018. I hate that they felt the need to bring back Sally, and that cancelled line is cringe af.I’m open to it, cause I love Leatherface, but I’m keeping my expectations low for this one. https://t.co/fC3eauxK09

Many aspects, including the degree of violence and bloodshed, have been criticised.

While memes have been doing the rounds, the online declaration is in unison. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been declared the most cringe-worthy and mega-cringe sequel by Twitter.

Lucasツ @lucasmayo14 @getFANDOM This looked interesting until the guy in the last 15 seconds of the trailer said "Try anything and you're getting canceled" now I know just by that one line that they could have just cut how garbage this is gonna be. #TexasChainsawMassacre @getFANDOM This looked interesting until the guy in the last 15 seconds of the trailer said "Try anything and you're getting canceled" now I know just by that one line that they could have just cut how garbage this is gonna be. #TexasChainsawMassacre

more turkey mr. chandler @imnothurley This new Texas chainsaw massacre looks so fucking dumb dude I can't wait This new Texas chainsaw massacre looks so fucking dumb dude I can't wait https://t.co/OfaXt9sdAd

Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer breakdown

The trailer features a group of young people who travel to Harlow, Texas, which turns out to be dangerously close to the location where Leatherface has been hiding since the events of the first film.

Leatherface, on the other hand, isn't the only one who's been bidding his time. The teaser also indicates that Sally Hardesty, played by Olwen Fouéré, the lone survivor from the first film, is returning for the sequel, and this time she's ready to track down Leatherface.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fede Alvarez wrote and produced a fresh return for the series, which is directed by David Blue Garcia. Although it is the ninth installment in the series, it is just a sequel to the 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Edited by Sabika