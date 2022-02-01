×
Create
Notifications

Mega cringe: Twitter reacts as Leatherface sets out on slashing spree in Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer 

Leatherface returns in this Netflix sequel (Image via Sportskeeda)
Leatherface returns in this Netflix sequel (Image via Sportskeeda)
Amlan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 01, 2022 10:46 PM IST
News

The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre film has been released, bringing the legendary horror villain Leatherface into the 21st century.

Leatherface of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre has always secretly wished to be free of the outside world and pursue his deadly hobbies. The impending sequel shows that, despite his best efforts, the renowned serial killer still hasn't found peace nearly 50 years later. And Twitter had things to say.

Mega Cringe is Twitter's verdict for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer

The new trailer for the sequence of the original movie from 1974 sets the story in motion after a long hiatus. While Leatherface returns to new victims fresh into the ghost town of Harlow, Texas, the premise of this new adaptation remains similar.

@netflix Classic Netflix writers room. This is mega cringe, whether a joke, trying to be silly or serious. https://t.co/INLK4auG5j
@IllyBocean I remember half-watching this movie in a VR chat lobby like 4 years ago and now I'm to be told that time was WASTED on a non canon entry in the Texas chainsaw Massacre-verse.

The Netflix trailer reveals hellish themes of blood and gore, something that Twitter users didn't take lightly. Making fun of the online influencers who try to protect themselves against their assassin was not received nicely.

So I watched the trailer for the new #texaschainsawmassacre. I was with it until leather face got on the neon bus and everyone pulled out their phone, started streaming and the guy says “try anything you’re getting canceled bro” And then I put my phone down & threw up & cried
new texas chainsaw massacre trailer look weak as hell

While the plot has been commented to be weak and somewhat repetitive, that's not the actual demon that takes the trailer down. The unusually weak moment of comic relief put at the end of the trailer reeks of cheap humor, as voiced out by Twitter.

Please don't suck. I'm not impressed with the trailer but hopefully they will surprise me with the show. #TexasChainsawMassacre twitter.com/NetflixFilm/st…
As much as I want to be excited for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, it reeks of Halloween 2018. I hate that they felt the need to bring back Sally, and that cancelled line is cringe af.I’m open to it, cause I love Leatherface, but I’m keeping my expectations low for this one. https://t.co/fC3eauxK09

Many aspects, including the degree of violence and bloodshed, have been criticised.

Why not just watch a Scream movie if you want satire? It’s just cringey and hipsterific to put that kind of stuff in Texas Chainsaw Massacre. twitter.com/nathanfisheman…
Same energy.#TexasChainsawMassacre https://t.co/Pe9BMIbxAb

While memes have been doing the rounds, the online declaration is in unison. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been declared the most cringe-worthy and mega-cringe sequel by Twitter.

@getFANDOM This looked interesting until the guy in the last 15 seconds of the trailer said "Try anything and you're getting canceled" now I know just by that one line that they could have just cut how garbage this is gonna be. #TexasChainsawMassacre
This new Texas chainsaw massacre looks so fucking dumb dude I can't wait https://t.co/OfaXt9sdAd

Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer breakdown

The trailer features a group of young people who travel to Harlow, Texas, which turns out to be dangerously close to the location where Leatherface has been hiding since the events of the first film.

Leatherface, on the other hand, isn't the only one who's been bidding his time. The teaser also indicates that Sally Hardesty, played by Olwen Fouéré, the lone survivor from the first film, is returning for the sequel, and this time she's ready to track down Leatherface.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Fede Alvarez wrote and produced a fresh return for the series, which is directed by David Blue Garcia. Although it is the ninth installment in the series, it is just a sequel to the 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Edited by Sabika
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी