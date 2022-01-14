'Brazen' takeaway: Can a sequel be expected?

Released on January 13, 2022 on Netflix, the crime-thriller drama Brazen has started to catch eyes with its super interesting plot, adventurous looks, and promising cast.

Mystery crime drama as a genre has its own admirers. Throughout the years, Netflix has produced many praiseworthy and highly acclaimed mystery and crime drama movies. With the beginning of 2022, Netflix is all set to release a bunch of them.

The plot of 'Brazen'

The smell of mystery, secret, and obsession

Brazen, directed by Monika Mitchell, unfolds the story of a sister and a notable mystery writer named Grace who is a true-crime expert as well, played by Alyssa Milano. She is seen returning to her childhood home in Washington D.C. as her beloved sister Kathleen calls for her. Everybody knows that Kathleen is a high school teacher who is an inspiration to her students.

However, when Kathleen gets murdered, her secret life as an adult webcam performer "Desiree" is revealed. Grace is determined to hunt down her sister's murderer and thus, pays no attention to the rational advice of Detective Ed Jennings, portrayed by Sam Page.

Grace decides to dive straight into the case and investigate for herself as she believes she has a brilliant mystery writer's instinct that will help the police to catch the murderer in a short time.

Can viewers expect a sequel of this crime drama?

Brazen ends when the murderer Jerald Baxtor, a teenage high school student, is finally caught, thanks to Grace. It gives the mystery thriller a satisfactory ending. But will the saga of mystery end there?

Grace, a prominent mystery writer, getting involved in a romantic relationship with Detective Ed while solving her sister's murder case, gives the hint that this might be one of the many upcoming cases the duo might be solving together.

The fact that Grace has a brilliant writer's instinct for crimes has been established on various occasions throughout the movie. This gives direction to the possibility that solving this one case won't be enough for her. Also the quote used twice in the movie that says "Once is not going to be enough" strongly indicates that a sequel of Brazen can be anticipated.

