Why is Kat Von D moving to Indiana? Net worth explored as she lists 'Cheaper by the Dozen' house for $15 million

Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D has listed her luxurious Hancock Park home for $15 million as part of her plan to move to Indiana. The gothic-style mansion is best known for being featured in the 2013 film Cheaper by the Dozen.

According to TMZ, the three-story property stands across a 12,565 sq. ft. area and consists of 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The Miami Ink star purchased the house for $6.5 million in 2016 and renovated it with an additional hidden bar, a grand library and seven fireplaces.

However, in October 2021, Von D announced she had bought a new property in rural Indiana and decided to permanently move to the state with her family after closing her famed LA-based tattoo parlor High Voltage on December 1, 2021.

At the time, she mentioned that the family “felt the need to plant roots in a small town” due to “terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing” and other “corruptions” taking place in the Golden State:

The media personality also said she wanted to move to a place where her son can be “free to play in nature” and a place where she can “eventually retire.” She also shared that the family felt more at Indiana than in LA

Kat Von D also revealed she will open a private studio in Indiana once her new Vevay home is fully renovated. The New York Post said the tattoo artist reportedly bought her new house for $1.52 million in December 2020.

Her new vintage property is the Schenck Mansion, constructed in 1874. It was designed by Cincinnati architect George P. Humphries and has 12,000 sq. ft. across 10.6 acres of land.

The mansion comprises seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four porches, seven balconies, eight chimneys, a four-story tower, a widow-watcher attic with and 13 fireplaces, among other features.

Exploring Kat Von D’s fortune in 2021

Kat Von D has an approximate net worth of $30 million (Image via Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Kat Von D is an acclaimed tattoo artist, reality TV personality, model, entrepreneur and recording artist. She rose to fame after appearing on the TLC shows Miami Ink and LA Ink and establishing her renowned tattoo parlor High Voltage in Los Angeles.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Von D has an approximate net worth of $30 million. Most of her earnings come from her career as a tattoo artist, her musical endeavors, media appearances and entrepreneurial ventures.

The artist appeared on Miami Ink for three consecutive seasons and became a full-time cast member of LA Ink for four seasons. She also earned from her roles in shows and films like MADtv, I Love Jenni, Life in Pieces, The Bleeding and Lemmy, among others.

Over the years, Von D gained significant revenue from her High Voltage tattoo parlor. She also earned the Guinness World Record for the maximum number of tattoos made by a single person 24 hours after she inked 400 people in a day.

The Mexico-native also started earning from her other business ventures. She launched her first makeup line Sephora in 2008 and released new collections every year. In addition, she started her beauty brand called Kat Von D Beauty.

The tattoo artist also founded the MusInk Tattoo Convention and Music Festival in 2008. She established an art gallery and boutique called Wonderland Gallery in 2010.

The following year, she launched two clothing lines, KVD Los Angeles and Kat Von D Los Angeles, in the US and Canada, respectively. The latter even had a global expansion in 2012.

That same year, the media personality launched a career in music. She lent her voice to the song Rosary Blue for The 69 Eyes’ 2012 studio album X. She also collaborated with music artists like Prayers, IAMX and Gunship.

Von D also released her debut album Love Made Me Do It, in 2021. Her first solo single, Exorcism, was released in May 2021.

Von D also earned significant revenue from the sales of her books. Her first book, High Voltage Tattoo, was published in 2009 and reached number six on The New York Times bestseller list.

Her second book, The Tattoo Chronicles, was released in 2010 and ranked third in The New York Times "Hardcover Advice & Misc" bestseller list.

In 2018, the artist served as the narrator of the animal rights documentary Dominion alongside Rooney Mara, Sia, Sadie Sink and Joaquin Phoenix. In 2020, Kat Von D sold her beauty brand to its parent company Kendo Brands and rebranded the company as KVD Vegan Beauty.

