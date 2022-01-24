XXXTENTACION to get a documentary; fan favorite ‘Vice City’ to hit streaming platforms on Friday

Ever since his death in 2018, XXXTENTACION's team and family have made numerous efforts to keep the young rapper's memory and legacy alive. The rapper’s estate has begun production of a documentary about the slain hip-hop icon, in addition to releasing a handful of posthumous albums and granting permission for other artists to use features from him.

On January 23, what would have been X's 24th birthday, his estate issued a statement commemorating the occasion. The rapper's estate has announced that his 2014 fan-favorite song Vice City will be available on streaming platforms this Friday, January 28, 2022. Inspired by the iconic Grand Theft Auto video game series, Vice City was X's first SoundCloud release and currently has over 64 million streams.

XXXTENTACION's estate has launched a website

Besides confirming production of the documentary, they have also launched a website (https://www.makeouthill.com/) and started a Twitter handle called MakeOutHill to keep fans fully updated on XXXTENTACION news and updates. They stated that it was all part of their efforts to eventually make all of his unofficial releases available on streaming platforms.

This announcement was accompanied by a trailer for MakeOutHill, which features old clips of X performing as well as audio of other rappers such as Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD, and Joey Bada$$ discussing X's influence on the industry.

It's been nearly four years since the young rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was killed in front of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. His estate has continued to release music over the years, including Skins in 2018 and Bad Vibes Forever in 2019.

MAKE OUT HILL @makeouthill makeouthill, the place where all ideas and love meet. makeouthill, the place where all ideas and love meet.

Initially gaining mainstream attention with his single Look at Me, his debut album 17 (2017) then went on to receive double-platinum certification in the United States and peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. The all-time best-selling emo rapper's second and final studio album ? (2018) debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and was certified triple-platinum in the United States. The album's lead single Sad! debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and, by November 2021, it had amassed more than 1.3 billion views on YouTube and 1.7 billion streams on Spotify, as well as being certified diamond by the RIAA.

Edited by Atul S