What happened to Michael Madsen's son, Hudson? 26-year old godson of Quentin Tarantino found dead in Hawaii

On January 24, Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill star Michael Madsen's son, Hudson, passed away at the age of 26. The news of his demise was confirmed to The Sun, which also reported that Hudson died on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

The late 26-year-old was reportedly a godson of renowned director Quentin Tarantino, who collaborated on multiple projects with Hudson's father, Michael Madsen.

Hudson is survived by his parents, Michael and DeAnna Madsen, his wife Carlie, and his six siblings and step-siblings.

What is the cause behind Michael Madsen's son, Hudson's death?

As per reports, the cause of death is suspected to be suicide. The Sun's reports claimed a self-induced gunshot wound reportedly killed Hudson. Authorities provided no timeline behind the death.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail quoted their source from the Medical Examiner's office in Honolulu, who corroborated The Sun's claims of Hudson's death.

What is known about Hudson Madsen?

Hudson was reportedly born in Los Angeles on May 20, 1995 to Michael and DeAnna Madsen. The LA native served in the US Army and was deployed to Afghanistan before returning to Hawaii, where he lived with his wife Carlie in Wahiawa, Hawaii. According to Carlie's Facebook, she moved to Hawaii to stay with Hudson in August 2019.

Meanwhile, Hudson's social media showcased that he was stationed at the Schofield Barracks on the island of Oahu. He was reportedly in the 25th Infantry Division. The Daily Mail claims the late Afghanistan veteran was promoted in March 2021.

Hudson Madsen and his wife Carlie married in July 2019. The couple reportedly met in 2017 while Hudson was based in Colorado with the US Army. Apart from his time in the army, the late 26-year-old also forayed into the film industry like his father, albeit on a rare occasion.

He is credited as the 'Behind The Scenes' photographer on the set of 2016's Unbelievable!!!!!, which starred his father, Michael, and Snoop Dogg. He also appeared in his father's 2008 project titled Michael Madsen's Video Diary (Hell Ride).

