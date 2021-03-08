Snoop Dogg realizes he left his live stream on for over 8 hours

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. also known as Snoop Dogg, the world-famous rapper, has stepped into the world of streaming and can be frequently streaming on his Twitch channel.

He has already amassed 273k followers on the platform. Snoop Dogg can usually be seen streaming under the Just Chatting segment on Twitch. Under the segment, the rapper is usually seen streaming Madden NFL.

However, like other streamers, Snoop Dogg isn't immune to some really silly moments that occur while streaming.

Snoop Dogg leaves his live stream on for 8 hours, comes back with a response which is unlike Snoop Dogg

In a recent stream, Snoop Dogg accidentally left his stream on for 8 long hours. The rapper was oblivious to the fact that his stream was on. He only realized his folly when he saw his camera still on when he came back to his room.

"Am I still streaming? I would hope not!"

Image via YouTube ( ghecco's twitch clips )

This is the reaction that Snoop Dogg had after realizing his camera was on. This is probably one of the most non-Snoop Dogg-like reactions the internet has ever seen. The rapper is known for his quirky reactions. The internet responded with surprise upon seeing him react this way.

Advertisement

Image via YouTube ( ghecco's twitch clips )

Snoop Dogg isn't the first individual to face this, and he most definitely won't be the last one to accidentally leave his stream on. Given the fact that individuals on the internet loved watching other people sleep, the internet believed that there may have been people who watched Snoop Dogg's stream for 8 whole hours as well.

Advertisement

As mentioned before, Snoop Dogg isn't the only individual to face this. Around October 2020, even James Charles faced such an incident. Although his stream didn't run for 8 hours at a stretch, he forgot that he was streaming and went on to mumble lines on stream at a stretch without realizing he was live.

Another famous streamer, Turner "Tfue" Tenney also faced such an incident. He is regarded as one of the best players to have played Fortnite, but one of his live stream fail moments made him more popular. The incident dates back to 2019. After finishing his regular quota of streaming, Tfue got up to go get some food for himself. The streamer returned a little later to turn off his stream, after realizing that it was on. The problem, however, was the fact that Tfue was shirtless.