Snoop Dogg loses it during a Madden NFL 21 live stream, rage quits in 15 minutes

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., better known as Snoop Dogg, had a hilarious meltdown over a game of Madden NFL 21 recently.

The 49-year-old musician rage-quit his stream barely 15 minutes in, after some poor performances and bad luck in-game. Known to be a relatively calm and composed guy, the outburst was pretty uncharacteristic for Snoop Dogg, but hilarious for the viewers nonetheless. Catch his reaction and rage quit right here.

Snoop Dogg loses his cool during a Madden NFL 21 stream

The "Drop it Like It's Hot" star was not having a good time from the get-go, as viewers got to see him concede a touchdown early in the game. After a few seconds of wallowing in rage, the rapper angrily navigates to his console's menu and promptly turns it off, while spraying expletives all over the place.

He then slams his controller irritably and throws his headset on the table, before walking off entirely. Viewers had a field day with the incident, spamming his Twitch chat with many hilarious comments like "My nizzle the shizzle is stupid homie," Lol snoop raging is funny," and "seems like snoop forgot to take his prescribed dose of weed before playing."

What makes the incident funnier is that after rage-quitting the game and walking off entirely, Snoop Dogg didn't bother ending the stream for almost eight hours. Ironically, the stream ended up being the most-watched livestream on his Twitch channel as of yet.

The hilarious incident just goes to show that no matter how chill a person is, gamer-rage can tilt anyone, and that includes someone like Snoop Dogg as well.

Rage-quitting isn't a new phenomenon in the realm of gaming. Players of all levels rage-quit, but it is only brought to the attention of the masses when it comes from someone popular.

