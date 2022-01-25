What is Fredrik Eklund’s net worth? Fortune explored as realtor quits ‘Million Dollar Listing’ franchise

Million Dollar Listing star Fredrik Eklund is leaving the show after 11 years. He has been part of the franchise’s New York and Los Angeles versions.

Eklund is the star realtor of a real estate firm, Douglas Elliman. Reports state that he quit the Emmy-nominated series but is still working for the company.

The real estate agent/broker made the announcement through a post on Instagram. He wrote:

“I let Andy [Cohen], the Producers and the Executives know last week how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together.”

Further, Eklund acknowledged the moments in the show where he shared his personal life with viewers. He said that Million Dollar Listing’s success gave him and the firm an exposure, giving Douglas Elliman a closing profit of $4.5 billion in 2021.

In the end, he thanked Bravo and the fans for supporting his journey on the show.

Fredrik Eklund’s net worth explored

Over the years, Eklund has made a significant fortune through his real estate career and is estimated to be worth $30 million.

Prior to becoming a realtor, the Swedish-born was an Information Technology (IT) entrepreneur and an adult film star. He has also been an employee at a financial newspaper called the Finanstidningen and started a club, Billy, with his friends.

At 23, he became the founder and CEO of an internet company called Humany. Plus, he had a music production company named Cave Entertainment.

The Million Dollar Listing star is the Managing Director of NYC’s real estate firm, CORE Group Marketing. Prior to this, he served the same designation at Prudential Douglas Elliman. He has worked with many Hollywood stars, including Rebel Wilson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen.

Eklund also featured on the cover of the New York Times' Sunday Style section in 2010. Apart from being a successful broker, he is also an author.

‘Million Dollar Listing’ star is married with two kids

Eklund has been married to artist Derek Kaplan since February 2013. Three years later, the couple and their two dogs moved from New York to a mansion in Roxbury, Connecticut.

In November 2017, they became parents to twins through surrogacy. Eklund’s parenthood journey was part of Million Dollar Listing, where the couple’s failed attempt to become parents was also covered.

Also Read Article Continues below

The reality TV star will continue to work at the real estate firm, but will not star in the show.

Edited by Saman