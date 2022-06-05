BTS’ most replayed parts in 10 music videos

BTS’ music videos have been replayed to no extent, but there are certain portions where fans have smashed the replay button.

Thanks to YouTube’s latest Most Replayed feature, one can now easily view BTS’ most replayed parts of their music videos. However, this feature can currently only be accessed on the mobile app.

BTS’ most replayed scenes from 10 of their music videos

1) I Need U

BTS’ 2015 title track, I Need U, was the breakthrough song for the group, giving them their first music show win. The scene at 4:24 where V, upon seeing his father hitting his sister, stabs his father is BTS’ most replayed part from the music video.

2) No More Dream

Story continues below ad

BTS’ 2013 debut song has one of the most iconic hook steps, which is BTS’ most replayed part from the music video. Starting from 3:24, fans have replayed the scene where Jimin shows off his abs during the chorus.

3) Boy in Luv

Boy in Luv is BTS’ title track from the album Skool Luv Affair. The song has as powerful a choreography as the intro. The song's introduction, which begins at 0:51, is BTS’s most replayed part of the entire music video.

Story continues below ad

4) War of Hormone

War of Hormone is a song perfectly depicting what is going through the mind of a teenager. The song is a fun dance number, and the pre-chorus with V throwing the lollipop on the ground is BTS’ most replayed part from the music video. The scene starts at 1:06 and showcases a very sensual side of V.

5) Blood Sweat & Tears

Story continues below ad

Blood Sweat & Tears is one of BTS’ most well-known songs and has turned many casual listeners into ARMYs. Jimin’s intro to the song is just as luscious to listen to as it is to watch, and that is why it is BTS’ most replayed part of the music video, which starts at 0:55.

6) Save ME

Any song with a dance break elevates the entire performance, and hence it is to no one’s surprise that the quick dance break portion of Save ME is BTS’ most replayed part in the music video. The dance break starts at 1:29.

Story continues below ad

7) MIC Drop

MIC Drop was BTS’ answer to their persistent haters. No hate can bring the group down, and SUGA reiterates this by asking jealous haters to sue them if they have such problems with the group. This is one of the most replayed parts of the song, along with the catchy chorus, which begins at 1:41.

8) ON Kinetic Manifesto Film

Story continues below ad

ON was the title track of BTS’ best-selling album Map of the Soul: 7, which was the best-selling album in the world in 2019, according to IFPI. The song is intense and has highly dynamic choreography loved by fans and cover dancers alike.

In the middle of the song, the surprise dance break showcasing each member’s charismatic moves is their most replayed part of the music video, which begins at 3:41 in the Kinetic Manifesto Film.

9) FIRE

FIRE is one of BTS’ high-energy songs that fans cannot get enough of. It is a staple of almost all of their concert setlists. SUGA’s catchphrase from the song, bultaoreune, is BTS’ most replayed part of the music video.

Story continues below ad

This scene includes SUGA setting a man in a black hood on fire. The most replayed part begins at 0:51.

10) Not Today

Not Today is one of the most beautifully filmed BTS music videos. The song's ending includes a heavily choreographed performance with many backup dancers dancing on a circular ice platform.

The sheer number of backup dancers and the powerful choreography make the ending chorus look grand, making it BTS’s most replayed part of the music video, which begins at 4:05.

Story continues below ad

BTS’ music videos are aesthetically pleasing, beautifully structured, and have catchy music and impressive lyrics. Hence, it is unsurprising that there are multiple wow moments in their music videos that get repeatedly played by the fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far