BTS' Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) official music video exceeds 1.2 billion views

There isn’t a day where K-pop sensation BTS doesn’t make headlines for its tremendous musical productions. The seven-member boy band recently came into the limelight as its official music video Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube.

Created with bass-heavy electronic beats and energetic foot-stomping choreography, the K-pop boy group collaborated with world-famous American DJ Steve Aoki. Upon the release of the music video back in 2017, the duo sent fans from around the world into a frenzy with their spectacular music video concept and, of course, the lyrics of the song which are directed at all the group's haters who have underestimated their talent.

The powerful song is still streamed by millions of fans who have taken it as an inspirational song to keep working hard and proving others wrong.

BTS' Mic Drop becomes the group's fourth music video to cross the 1 billion mark

Story continues below ad

On June 1, 2022, K-pop boy group BTS’ music video for Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) exceeded 1.2 billion views on YouTube, making it the septet’s fourth music video to achieve the incredible milestone. Other songs that have also achieved this amazing feat include DNA, Boy With Luv, and Dynamite.

With Mic Drop, the group has aimed to put an end to all the hate directed towards them ever since they debuted in the K-pop music industry. The song boasts about the group’s unparalleled talent and success, and also about how heavy and full their “career bag” is of awards and achievements from their mind-blowing musical productions and concepts.

Story continues below ad

In the song, each BTS member takes turns to explain how exhausting and difficult it is to work as a K-pop idol and how traveling constantly to different parts of the world is no easy task. The seven-member group also self-praises their high demand around the world, with multiple shows and concerts sold out.

The banger also taunts haters with the fact that every time they bring them down, the group will come back at greater strength with more powerful music. The track is also a diss to all the haters who tried to drag the members down with false allegations and charges in the past, but failed miserably in doing so.

Story continues below ad

During the chorus of the song, the group boasts about raking up awards and trophies for their achievements and with so much in their hands, the members can’t even count the amount of rewards they have received. The chorus continues with the legendary “Mic Drop” phrase and taunts haters to watch their mouths and backs.

To top it all off, the song ends with a goodbye to the haters, as the group is too busy making and living a successful life. The ending lyrics of the track read:

"Haters gon’ hate, players gon’ play, live a life man. Good luck. Don’t need to see you anymore. This is the last farewell. Don’t got no words to say, don’t even apologize."

While all the band's members are known for their compassion and kindness, that doesn’t mean they will quietly take negative comments and sit back. The group’s multiple tracks clearly prove their ability to return with much more zeal and determination.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far