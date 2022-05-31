Spotify revamps and receives 'Borahaefication' in time for BTS's upcoming album release 

World-famous K-pop boy group BTS shook the internet ever since it announced its comeback with a new album during its in-person Permission To Dance Concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. The group will also be releasing OT7 content soon.

Online music streaming platform Spotify, too, has joined the celebrations and has revamped its color theme to purple and black, undergoing a complete "Borahae" transformation. From its logo color to its text color, the music streaming platform is making every ARMY's wishes come true.

Spotify lists activities ahead of BTS's comeback album 'Proof'

Online music streaming service Spotify recently redecorated its virtual platform to colors of purple and black, which is associated with the K-pop boy group. The streaming platform has also announced a comeback schedule of the group via its official Spotify K-pop Twitter account, sending fans into a frenzy.

Beginning on June 3, 2022, Spotify will drop exclusive content from the K-pop boy group with the hashtag #SpotifyPurpleU, leading up to the septet’s much-awaited album release on June 10, 2022.

The streaming service also released a "Comeback Calendar" with the following dates and scheduled activities mentioned under each date:

June 3, 2022

Playlist clips: Map of the Soul + Butter

June 4, 2022

BTS Film Teaser, which can be viewed on the platform’s Twitter account and YouTube channel.

June 9, 2022

BTS Film Launch, which can be viewed on the platform’s Twitter account and YouTube channel.

Playlist Clips: Proof

June 10, 2022

Proof album release, which can be stream on Spotify

BTS Playlist Clips:

Intro, Yet To Come, Run BTS, For Youth

The online streaming service will also be launching more content, including the group’s much anticipated #MYBTSPROOF exclusive interview. Further details of the interview launch are yet to be revealed and updated by the music streaming platform.

Additionally, Spotify has revealed a new feature in its app that has already been included for fans from around the world to enjoy. Fans can search the group's playlist on Spotify titled “This is BTS” and can notice an updated feature that includes a moving profile picture of the group.

Fans can click on the playlist's profile picture to watch exclusive content from the K-pop boy group. According to the playlist’s instructions, new videos and content will be uploaded to the platform every Friday.

Similar to the concept of Instagram stories, fans can tap on their phone screens to hop onto new content. In the current content that is available to watch, the group members reflect on their previous productions and highlight the group’s discography.

What does "Borahae" mean?

Borahae or “I purple you” is a word associated with the K-pop boy group and is a true example of group member V’s creativeness. He devised the term back in 2016 as an impulse to describe the strong bond and deep connection between the group and its fans, known as ARMY.

According to ARMY's theory, since purple (violet) is the endmost color of the rainbow and also represents love, the phrase integrates two words: Bora (violet) and Saranghae (I love you). The term is recognized worldwide and the color purple, too, has become a representative and trademark of the group and fandom.

