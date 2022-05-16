BTS makes history with 3 wins at Billboard Music Awards and breaks record previously held by Destiny's Child 

The record-breaking K-pop sensation BTS has made history at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Despite not being in attendance at the awards ceremony, the boy band proved its popularity once again by snagging three historic wins at the event.

The septet, which includes RM, Jin, SUGA, Jimin, V, J-Hope and Jungkook, took home trophies for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song (for their smash hit Butter). This marks its second consecutive year of winning all three awards.

The group’s total awards tally has risen to 12, exceeding former American girl group Destiny’s Child’s historic record of 11 wins, which was set 17 years ago.

The Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) is one of the three most-prestigious music awards in the United States. The awards ceremony annually honors talented artists for their music production and popularity on its respective music charts. The BMMAs have been held annually since 1990, with the exception of the years 2007 through 2010.

BTS ties with One Direction for Top Duo/Group at the 2022 BBMAs

While the seven-member K-pop boy group never fails to top several Billboard charts and exceed legendary musicians with its tracks, it recently broke a record at the Billboard Music Awards 2022.

The South Korean boy band earned a total of seven nominations, including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding U.S.), Top Selling Song (two nominations with Butter and Permission To Dance), Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding U.S.) and Top Rock Song at 2022 BBMAs, and broke its own personal record.

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt

Won



The Best is 6년 연속 BBMA 수상! 저희 음악을 사랑해주신 전세계 모든 아미 여러분 감사합니다Won #BBMAs for 6 consecutive years! Thank you for listening to our music and your supportThe Best is #YetToCome 6년 연속 BBMA 수상! 저희 음악을 사랑해주신 전세계 모든 아미 여러분 감사합니다 💜Won #BBMAs for 6 consecutive years! Thank you for listening to our music and your support 💜The Best is #YetToCome

With the potential of six award wins, as two of BTS' songs were nominated in one category, fans from around the world were awaiting the final results. At this year’s BBMAs, the group bagged awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song for Butter, marking its second consecutive year of winning all three awards.

The 2022 award for Top Duo/Group marks the group’s third overall win in the category at BBMAs, which it had first won in 2019. The group now ties in with British boy band One Direction for the award, who has also won it thrice.

With three monumental wins, the septet broke another all-time record by becoming the group with the most wins in BBMA's history. The group’s total award tally is now 12 and surpasses girl group Destiny’s Child, who previously held the record at 11 wins.

The nine-year-old boy band has certainly taken the world by storm with its addictive music and high-powered performances. The group also enjoys one of the biggest fan bases globally, known as ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth). BTS's musical wins throughout the years are a testimony to its ever-increasing popularity and many believe there is still plenty to come.

