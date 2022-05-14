×
BTS ARMY trends 'Be Good Like Jimin" as they celebrate the idol's positive influence on being a better human

A still of the K-pop artist (Image via Twitter/@bts_bighit)
Modified May 14, 2022 01:58 PM IST
Record-breaking K-pop boy group BTS has changed the face of the music industry with its powerful performances and outstanding production. Over the years, the group’s fame has risen to an all-time high, with fans doubling every year.

With their star power, the group focuses on making the world a better place. Be it through their music or various activities, each member puts in the effort to create awareness regarding a variety of issues.

For many years, one of the members, Jimin, has been garnering attention for his kindness and good deeds. The K-pop idol has been showered with love by fans for his good deeds, such as donations to charities, or simply showing respect to staff members. To celebrate his acts of goodwill, fans began trending the hashtag #BeGoodLikeJimin and shared multiple pieces of content on Jimin’s generosity.

When Jimin saw a cricket on stage and gently placed it on the side so it doesnt get hurt 😭BE GOOD BE LIKE JIMIN https://t.co/Lx8570VpzV

"The healing idol": ARMYs share content of BTS' Jimin being kind-hearted

According to fans, Jimin is an epitome of of kindness and healing, especially when someone is going through a tough time. On many occasions, fans have noticed that Jimin keeps his words real while being supportive and uplifting.

Due to his never-ending affection and warmth, fans call him “the healing idol” and completely adore him and his personality.

"Beautiful soul" "Healing Idol" ~ K-media 🤍The perfect description for an angel like Jimin who with his words always brings us peace and comfort in the most difficult moments. Thank you Jimin for being the way you are 🤍 https://t.co/Jx8NFfkwrB

On May 12, 2022, BTS’s ARMY decided to celebrate Jimin’s extensive positive influence. ARMYs did so by sharing stories and memories of how Jimin inspired them to be better people. Fans shared various instances that showed just how pure-hearted and thoughtful he is to everyone.

when jimin kept his promise after many years and visited the orphanage he said hed go back, he danced for them and had fun with the kids, this has to be one of the most lovely things jimin has ever done 😭BE GOOD BE LIKE JIMINhttps://t.co/F9HCYx3t91
my real life angelBE GOOD BE LIKE JIMIN I'm listening to the most beautiful OST #WithYou by #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN of #BTS (@BTS_twt) and Sungwoon https://t.co/byrSbdNPhk
Be kind and caring like Jimin 💛I’m in love with the hot trending OST of 2022 #WithYou by #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN of #BTS (@BTS_twt) and Sunwoon https://t.co/zKNdxzjAjM
jimin always using strict grammatical sentences in korean, for us i-armys to understand and translate it easily. he has so much love n kindness stored in him :(BE GOOD BE LIKE JIMIN https://t.co/6L86ICfX6P
jimin has always promoted the love and kindness, he has a beautiful soul full of love and his whole person is my comfort, i’m so glad that i had the opportunity to meet such an angel <3 BE GOOD BE LIKE JIMINhttps://t.co/OlePXS3YQl
You exemplify strength, passion, humility and kindness. Thank you for inspiring me to be the best version of myself. BE GOOD BE LIKE JIMIN powers up further creations and contributes to a better world. Angel I💜 you#WithYou by #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN of #BTS (@BTS_twt) and Sungwoon twitter.com/PJM_data/statu… https://t.co/wI4ICO1fgh
Jiminie, you are my inspiration for kindness.BE GOOD BE LIKE JIMIN WITH JIMIN TILL THE ENDThe most beautiful OST I’ve ever listened to is #WithYou by #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN of #BTS( @BTS_twt ) and Sungwoon https://t.co/0eauScubrb
he last visited the orphanage back in 2014 due to program then returned in 2016 from his own will and the promise hed made to them, jimins a man of his word and has a heart crafted from gold and love. https://t.co/YabGomWCzi

International press coverage of Jimin's influence

Back in November 2021, Inter Press Service (IPS) News, an international communication institution based in Italy, mentioned Jimin and credited him for his positive impact on society, especially on the topic of mental health. IPS News amplifies the voices of civil societies and emerging economies on topics like human rights, sustainable development, and more.

In the article, a teenager named Laibah Ahmed narrated a story on how she and her friends sought therapy from Jimin’s message delivered during the #BTSLoveMyself campaign by UNICEF. Laibah stated that Jimin’s healing words gave her comfort and hope. The article further describes the severe stigmatization of mental health matters in society, which makes people hesitant to open up and admit to their struggles.

Jimin's UN Special message"I felt hopeless. Everything fell apart [...] Yesterday I was singing and dancing together with fans, and now my world has shrunk to a room. And then my friends took my hand, [...] and talk about what we could do together" https://t.co/n8Ng9Gp3g7
MEDIA • Laibah Ahmed, a teenager undergoing therapy, shared to IPS that Jimin’s words gave her hope:“I have seen superstars like Park Jimin of BTS speak freely of his insecurities, saying that he felt shrunk to a room, felt hopeless, and everything was falling + https://t.co/p0zstaoeEH
Jimin’s inspirational speeches helped a number of young people to overcome mental health issues, especially during COVID-19 peak. Not only did Jimin help his fans, but the other BTS members have thanked him on several occasions for his kindness, understanding, and true friendship over the years.

Edited by Sayati Das

