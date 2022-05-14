BTS ARMY trends 'Be Good Like Jimin" as they celebrate the idol's positive influence on being a better human

Record-breaking K-pop boy group BTS has changed the face of the music industry with its powerful performances and outstanding production. Over the years, the group’s fame has risen to an all-time high, with fans doubling every year.
With their star power, the group focuses on making the world a better place. Be it through their music or various activities, each member puts in the effort to create awareness regarding a variety of issues.
For many years, one of the members, Jimin, has been garnering attention for his kindness and good deeds. The K-pop idol has been showered with love by fans for his good deeds, such as donations to charities, or simply showing respect to staff members. To celebrate his acts of goodwill, fans began trending the hashtag #BeGoodLikeJimin and shared multiple pieces of content on Jimin’s generosity.
"The healing idol": ARMYs share content of BTS' Jimin being kind-hearted
According to fans, Jimin is an epitome of of kindness and healing, especially when someone is going through a tough time. On many occasions, fans have noticed that Jimin keeps his words real while being supportive and uplifting.
Due to his never-ending affection and warmth, fans call him “the healing idol” and completely adore him and his personality.
On May 12, 2022, BTS’s ARMY decided to celebrate Jimin’s extensive positive influence. ARMYs did so by sharing stories and memories of how Jimin inspired them to be better people. Fans shared various instances that showed just how pure-hearted and thoughtful he is to everyone.
International press coverage of Jimin's influence
Back in November 2021, Inter Press Service (IPS) News, an international communication institution based in Italy, mentioned Jimin and credited him for his positive impact on society, especially on the topic of mental health. IPS News amplifies the voices of civil societies and emerging economies on topics like human rights, sustainable development, and more.
In the article, a teenager named Laibah Ahmed narrated a story on how she and her friends sought therapy from Jimin’s message delivered during the #BTSLoveMyself campaign by UNICEF. Laibah stated that Jimin’s healing words gave her comfort and hope. The article further describes the severe stigmatization of mental health matters in society, which makes people hesitant to open up and admit to their struggles.
Jimin’s inspirational speeches helped a number of young people to overcome mental health issues, especially during COVID-19 peak. Not only did Jimin help his fans, but the other BTS members have thanked him on several occasions for his kindness, understanding, and true friendship over the years.