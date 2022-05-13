BTS ARMY trends #BighitRespectJungkook after discovering the idol wasn't credited for many songs on KOMCA

World-famous K-pop sensation BTS is gearing up for the release of its upcoming anthology album Proof. With preparations in full swing, ARMYs are excited about the album as it will contain the group’s extensive discography divided into three-CD tracklists with the addition of three new and unheard songs.

However, fans are upset as they discovered that the group’s main vocalist, Jungkook, has not been registered on the KOMCA (Korean Music Copyright Association) for the debut single No More Dream. The situation has seemed to irk fans as the singer is the co-composer of the track.

ARMYs have taken to social media to trend with the hashtag #BighitRespectJungkook and are stating that the group's agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, must treat their artists better and give due credit to those working hard on productions.

hana @mostpopularidoI

#BighitRespectJungkook bh has been using jungkooks talent for YEARS even before pre debut while giving him nothing in return they literally keep him in the basement and use his talents for bts only. they don’t even give jk the credit he deserves not even a solo mv in 8 years bh has been using jungkooks talent for YEARS even before pre debut while giving him nothing in return they literally keep him in the basement and use his talents for bts only. they don’t even give jk the credit he deserves not even a solo mv in 8 years#BighitRespectJungkook https://t.co/ItSKgMD2sy

Enraged fans call out BIGHIT MUSIC for not crediting BTS's Jungkook for No More Dream

With the group’s anthology album Proof nearing release with each passing day, fans are eagerly waiting for the album with various tracks from the group’s vast discography including demo versions, studio versions, and three new songs, one of which is the title track of the album Yet To Come.

On May 12, 2022, ARMYs noticed that Jungkook’s name was not registered on KOMCA for the track No More Dream, despite him being the co-composer of the song. Fans expressed their disappointment as Jungkook was only 15 when the track was released. This proves that the idol began making music at a young age, yet his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, failed to properly credit him for his work.

No More Dream features on the poster release of the group’s Tracklist-CD1 and upon a closer look, fans noticed that Jungkook, being the co-composer of the song, hasn’t been given due credit. To protest, fans have taken to Twitter to trend with the hashtag, #BighitRespectJungkook, voicing their dissatisfaction towards the company.

Fans also stated that BTS' Jungkook played a major part in producing the song Jamais vu, as mentioned by his fellow group mates. Jamais vu is a part of the group’s album, Map of The Soul: Persona, which was released in 2019. However, the agency has not given any official credit to Jungkook for his contributions.

jk_lvlv 𝄞 ᴶᴶᴷ @jk_lvlv

#BighitRespectJungkook



@bts_bighit @BIGHIT_MUSIC

@HYBEOFFICIALtwt I can't believe you would do this to a minor. For 9 years how did your conscience let you do this to a minor? One who saved you from bankruptcy? How many more songs have you discredited him? I can't believe you would do this to a minor. For 9 years how did your conscience let you do this to a minor? One who saved you from bankruptcy? How many more songs have you discredited him? #BighitRespectJungkook @bts_bighit @BIGHIT_MUSIC@HYBEOFFICIALtwt https://t.co/kcDJCCHadb

stay alive 100M @virgseo



#BighitRespectJungkook the other members always had credits in the songs they participated in, from the beginning their name appeared, why didn't they do the same with jk? I'm tired of this the other members always had credits in the songs they participated in, from the beginning their name appeared, why didn't they do the same with jk? I'm tired of this#BighitRespectJungkook

♡ @jaykayprotector

#BighitRespectJungkook Used him for more than 10 years but never gave him anything in return only disrespect and mistreatment we are tired jk deserves better and for sure no one of that company or this fandom deserves him Used him for more than 10 years but never gave him anything in return only disrespect and mistreatment we are tired jk deserves better and for sure no one of that company or this fandom deserves him#BighitRespectJungkook

ᴶᴷSaraᴼˢᵀ ⁵.⁶ᴹ🏅 @_myeuphoriaJJK



#BighitRespectJungkook You never miss giving credit to other members for a line or translation but miss most of the time for jungkook? Why this discrimination? Respect him You never miss giving credit to other members for a line or translation but miss most of the time for jungkook? Why this discrimination? Respect him#BighitRespectJungkook

@jungkook.97 ♡ @allrounderjjk_



#BighitRespectJungkook bighit only wrote jungkook's name on a physical album, but never did it on KOMCA OR SPOTIFY which is the most important thing. bighit only wrote jungkook's name on a physical album, but never did it on KOMCA OR SPOTIFY which is the most important thing. #BighitRespectJungkook

ᴶᴷSaraᴼˢᵀ ⁵.⁶ᴹ🏅 @_myeuphoriaJJK



#BighitRespectJungkook @JayKayOST Where is the jungkook's credit for jamais vu? Why you didn't give him credit for no more dream in Spotify and KOMCA? @JayKayOST Where is the jungkook's credit for jamais vu? Why you didn't give him credit for no more dream in Spotify and KOMCA?#BighitRespectJungkook

stay alive 100M @virgseo

#BighitRespectJungkook I really have no words, 10 YEARS discredited, where he sure worked a lot despite being a child and seeing that from the beginning they did not value him I really have no words, 10 YEARS discredited, where he sure worked a lot despite being a child and seeing that from the beginning they did not value him#BighitRespectJungkook

While fans are enthusiastically anticipating the release of BTS’s new album Proof, many are finding problems with the three tracklist CDs. Previously, fans stated that Tracklist-CD2 has a minimum of one solo song per member, however, Jimin’s solo track Filter gained negative attention as it credited producer Bobby Chung, who was earlier embroiled in a physical assault controversy.

Fans also pointed out that group member Jimin wasn't given due credit for the track Blood Sweat and Tears, and if it wasn't for Jin to bring up the topic, fans wouldn't have known that Jimin created the melody for it.

Proof is set to be released on June 10, 2022.

