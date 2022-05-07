BTS members share results of their 2022 MBTI test and what it says about them 

BTS members are known for their diverse personalities, but ARMYs usually find certain similarities between the seven members despite their respective ages. They recently shared the results of their latest MBTI personality tests with their fans.

For those unaware, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test is trending at the moment. An MBTI test indicates one’s psychological preferences that and selects the personality that suits the person the most from a list of 16 personalities.

BTS first took the test back in 2017, and then again took it recently in 2022. The members have grown in maturity since then due to various experiences, hence the results of their MBTI have also altered. Each member took a fresh test this year and some of the changes have come as a complete surprise.

Results of BTS's 2022 MBTI test

On May 6, fans of BTS, known as ARMY, were taken by surprise when HYBE posted a vibrant poster that had pictures of the members and various terminologies written next to them.

After a few hours of teasing, BTS's agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, released a new video titled MBTI Lab 1, which showed RM, Jin, Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope and SUGA updating fans about their MBTI results.

The 2022 MBTI results of the members were a mixed bag. Many of them have stayed the same, but the results of certain members have surprisingly changed.

1) RM

Group leader RM’s results were unchanged as the idol cemented his status as a true ENFP, which is known as the “champion” personality type. According to the test, RM is passionate, warm, imaginative, flexible, confident, and proactive. The results truly prove RM’s perfect qualities as a leader and showcase his strengths as an artist.

2) Jin

BTS' Jin was the next member in line. Like RM, he emerged as an INTP for the second time, that is the Thinker personality type. Based on the MBTI results, Jin is supposed to be calm, logical, focused and adaptable, but he can also be skeptical, analytical and critical. The results align with Jin’s personality as he’s both calm and imaginative, as evidenced by his contribution towards In The Seom.

3) SUGA

Group member SUGA’s results were the first to change as compared to the previous test. It was a minor change since he went from INFP to ISTP, which is the crafter. SUGA’s characteristics seem spot-on as the results describe him as someone generous, efficient, and flexible. It is also said that ISTPs are observant.

4) J-Hope

The MBTI results for J-Hope marked a huge change. J-Hope has always seemed like an extrovert, but his new result is different says he is an INFJ, which is the Advocate. The rapper's characteristics indicate that he is organized, understanding and has strong values. On the whole, this result seems to describe the group's main dancer well.

5) Jimin

Group member Jimin’s MBTI results have remained unchanged as ENFJ, which is the Giver. As one of the group’s younger members, the results fit well with Jimin’s characteristics of being active and spontaneous. Like his group mates, Jimin is generous and realistic when it comes to his performances.

6) V (Kim Tae-hyung)

Since the end of 2021, BTS' V noticed that his MBTI has changed drastically. His previous results classified him as an ENFP, but his 2022 results describe him as an INFP. People with this personality type are known for being idealistic, curious, flexible, and adaptable.

7) Jungkook

Group maknae Jungkook’s MBTI hs also changed, and he has emerged as an INTP or the Thinker this time around. Despite being the youngest, Jungkook is focused, calm, and logical, even in stressful situations.

After revealing the results, BTS' RM explained that these results should not be taken too seriously. Viewers should not let the results totally dictate how they thinks about themselves or others.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee