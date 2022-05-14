BTS Recommendations: Jimin's favorite movies

Often called the fairy of BTS, Jimin is one of the members fans often rely on for comfort and cheer. His messages and replies to ARMY on the Weverse app are kind and filled with love.

For instance, when a fan regretfully admitted to watching the group's online concert via illegal streaming, Jimin consoled them, saying that it was all alright and they needn't worry about it.

The Promise singer never fails to thank fans for their constant support, often posting videos and images showing him bowing deeply, which is considered a sign of deep respect in Korean culture.

Movies that BTS' Jimin loves and recommends

The Serendipity singer has a soft spot for romantic movies with a side of action, which goes well with his compassionate personality.

The Serendipity singer has a soft spot for romantic movies with a side of action, which goes well with his compassionate personality.

Here are BTS Jimin's five favorite movies.

1) The Notebook

Adapted from Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name, The Notebook is a romantic-comedy film about two people who fall in love and find each other despite their differences. Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as the main characters, Noah and Allie, their roles brought the actors greater recognition.

The Filter singer has confessed to watching The Notebook no less than seven times and has recommended the movie multiple times.

2) Cold Eyes

Strikingly different from the first recommendation, Cold Eyes is an action-filled thriller about a special surveillance unit of detectives. The film is full of twists and turns and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats while watching.

Strikingly different from the first recommendation, Cold Eyes is an action-filled thriller about a special surveillance unit of detectives. The film is full of twists and turns and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats while watching.

Jimin seems to like mysteries and movies with a plot that makes one think, and Cold Eyes falls into these categories.

3) Inception

슙⁷ TONY MONTANA (WITH JIMIN) @syoogas jimin saying inception is one of his fave movies here bc of the spinning top!

(he said "인생 영화" = most memorable film in ur life/fave film)



(from btswrld photo album) jimin saying inception is one of his fave movies here bc of the spinning top!(he said "인생 영화" = most memorable film in ur life/fave film)(from btswrld photo album) https://t.co/FPqLvlnq4c

Considered to be one of the most influential movies of the 2010s, Inception was directed by Christopher Nolan. It featured an ensemble cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, and Marion Cotillard. It explores the exciting idea of dreams storing secrets.

While SUGA is a big fan of Inception, Jimin also enjoys watching the film. His solo song Serendipity references the Christopher Nolan-directed movie when he falls into the bathtub, leading fans to draw parallels between the film and the Bangtan Universe.

4) 3 Idiots

Some might be surprised by a Hindi-language Bollywood film appearing in the 1995-born singer's recommendations. But Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots is one of the most popular Indian films in South Korea.

Following three friends who met at university, the film navigates through their college life, friendships, worries, and love. Jimin mentioned the movie in one of his livestreams in 2020, saying that he had recently enjoyed watching it.

When this news reached the filmmakers of 3 Idiots, they thanked the singer over Twitter, crediting the surge in popularity eleven years after it was first released.

5) Me Before You

Another movie based on a book, Me Before You, is about two individuals from different worlds whose lives intersect when one becomes the caretaker of the other. It explores complex issues such as loving someone with a disability, death, and finding love for oneself afterward.

The third-youngest BTS member said that watching the film challenged his values and beliefs, making him look at the world differently. Coincidentally, RM recommended the Me Before You book to fans, showing that their values align.

Jimin's movie recommendations speak of his diverse taste, kind nature, and belief in true love that lasts a lifetime.

JIMIN INDIA 🇮🇳 WITH YOU OST OF THE YEAR 💙 @JIMIN_INDIA_ Jimin talking about With You :



"This is my first time. I want to try lot of things in the future. So this is the beginning of those things"



Jimin is extremely passionate about music and works hard to give out the best masterpieces!

Jimin talking about With You :"This is my first time. I want to try lot of things in the future. So this is the beginning of those things"Jimin is extremely passionate about music and works hard to give out the best masterpieces!https://t.co/kgVEcPASOr

The Promise singer recently released a song with his friend, Korean singer Ha Sung-woon, titled With You. It is part of the original soundtrack of the K-drama series, Our Blues. The song broke Dynamite's record and became the fastest song to reach #1 on iTunes worldwide.

