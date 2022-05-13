Troye Sivan says he “would love to” work with BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

BTS’ Jimin’s wish to collaborate with famous artist Troye Sivan might come true soon. In an Ask Me Anything Chat organized by iHeartRadio, the Australian artist said he would be highly pleased to kickstart this collaboration.

Troye Sivan had previously participated in writing Louder Than Bombs, one of the K-pop megastars' most popular and emotional B-sides. A fan asked if he would like to collaborate with Jungkook and Jimin - he happily replied to the fan, complimenting them and keeping the possibility of a potential collaboration open.

Troye Sivan answers a question related to working with BTS, compliments them, and more

The Australian-South African singer-songwriter Troye Sivan shared that he loves writing songs for others and is “down” to get into it. He also commented that if the K-pop septet wanted him to write lyrics for their songs, he would never give it a pass and be ever ready for them.

During Ask Me Anything, a fan brought his attention to BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook, who have often talked about his music.

“Jungkook and Jimin often speak about how much they love your songs. Thoughts on working with them in the future?”

Troye Sivan responded positively and shared his love of songwriting, especially for other people.

“I would love that… I really really really love writing for other people and that’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time."

He continued,

“So if they ever want to write… or for me, or for us, or whatever, I’m very very down.”

After the Australian-South African artist confirmed being up for a collaboration with BTS, fans’ thoughts and speculations have started running wild. One fan created a compilation of Jimin taking Troye Sivan’s name in multiple interviews as someone he wants to collaborate with.

Troye Sivan has co-written ‘Louder than Bombs’ and he loved Jimin’s vocals https://t.co/zejDA0Kqpz

The comment caught the attention of 'ARMY' soon, and their reactions were priceless. Some hinted towards a collaboration that would be released soon, while others’ opinions varied.

Also, considering Snoop Dogg and the Butter group collaboration might arrive this year, fans might be able to place their bets on a track with Troye Sivan.

Meanwhile, BTS recently released tracklists for their upcoming anthology album, Proof. The album has three CDs, and each set has a particular theme. The K-pop superstars will make their highly-anticipated comeback on June 10, 2022, three days before the group celebrates its ninth anniversary.

