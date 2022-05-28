5 K-pop boy groups with the most music show wins

Music shows are weekly broadcasts that allow K-pop artists to promote their newly released songs. Music show wins are an integral part of these programs.

Each show has its own voting and scoring method based on which songs that are released during the same time are judged. Out of the three top songs with the highest scores, one is chosen as the winner.

The winning song is usually considered to be the current favourite of the South Korean public. Artists appear on music shows to promote their newly released songs so as to reach a wider audience and also interact with their fans during the taping of the shows.

Hanteo charts are used as one of the criteria to calculate music show points. Some of the most popular music shows are Inkigayo, Music Bank, The Show, Show Champion, M Countdown, and Show! Music Core.

5 K-pop boy groups who have accumulated the most number of music show wins

5) Super Junior

In fifth place is a senior group called Super Junior who have 59 music show wins. Debuting in 2005, they originally had 15 members and various sub-units. Currently, they promote with 11 members and are active in the music industry even after 17 years. The following are the songs SM Entertainment's boy group has received music show awards for:

Sorry, Sorry - 11 wins

Mr. Simple - 11 wins

Mamacita - 9 wins

Sexy, Free & Single - 8 wins

Bonamana - 6 wins

U - 5 wins

Don't Don - 2 wins

SUPER Clap - 2 wins

No Other - 2 wins

Dancing Out - 2 wins

It's You - 1 win

4) SHINee

SHINee is SM Entertainment's 5 member boy group that debuted in 2008. Due to an unfortunate incident, the group had to promote with only 4 members. The group has till date won 64 music show awards and the songs for which they have been awarded are as follows:

Dream Girl - 10 wins

Views - 9 wins

Sherlock - 8 wins

Ring Ding Dong - 6 wins

Don't Call Me - 6 wins

Everybody - 5 wins

Lucifer - 4 wins

1 of 1 - 4 wins

Juliette - 4 wins

Hello - 2 wins

Married to the Music - 2 wins

Love Like Oxygen - 2 wins

I Want You - 1 win

Good Evening - 1 win

3) BIGBANG

The boy group with the third-most music show wins is YG Entertainment's BIGBANG, who currently have 102 music show wins. The group debuted in 2006 with 5 members, however, one of the members, Seungri, had to leave the group due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal. The group has many hit songs and has been awarded on music shows for the following:

Haru Haru - 13 wins

Loser - 11 wins

Still Life - 9 wins

Tonight - 9 wins

Fxxk It - 8 wins

Last Farewell - 8 wins

Sunset Glow - 7 wins

Blue - 7 wins

Lies - 6 wins

Let's not fall in love - 5 wins

Love Song - 5 wins

Bang Bang Bang - 4 wins

Sober - 3 wins

High High - 2 wins

Fantastic Baby - 2 wins

Last Dance - 1 win

2) EXO

EXO has around 123 music show wins to its name till date. EXO debuted in 2012 with 12 members, however, currently the SM Entertainment group only has nine members. They have won awards on various music shows for the following songs:

Call Me Baby - 18 wins

Growl - 14 wins

Ko Ko Bop - 12 wins

Love Me Right - 11 wins

Monster - 11 wins

Miracles in December - 9 wins

Overdose - 8 wins

Lotto - 8 wins

Power - 8 wins

Obsession - 5 wins

Universe - 4 wins

Sing For You - 4 wins

Wolf - 4 wins

Tempo - 3 wins

Love Shot - 2 wins

The Winter’s Tale - 2 wins

For Life - 1 win

Don’t Fight the Feeling - 1 win

1) BTS

Pop juggernaut BTS has a whopping 152 music show wins. The group debuted in 2013 and are the only boy group on this list who do not belong to a Big 3 company.

Their song Dynamite has the most music show wins in history, breaking a 29 year-old record set by Shin Seung Hun’s Invisible love. They’re also the only group with over 150 music show wins. The following are the songs that have been awarded on music shows:

Dynamite - 32 wins

Boy With Luv - 21 wins

ON - 16 wins

Butter - 13 wins

Fake Love - 12 wins

DNA - 10 wins

Life Goes On - 9 wins

Permission To Dance - 8 wins

IDOL - 8 wins

Blood Sweat & Tears - 6 wins

Run - 5 wins

I Need U - 5 wins

Spring Day - 4 wins

Fire - 3 wins

Due to the pandemic, there were no audiences at the live taping of the music shows which made performing to an empty location a very tedious task for the artists. However, with the relaxation of rules, some shows have started to allow an audience to be present during filming of the programs.

