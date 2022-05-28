5 K-pop boy groups with the most music show wins

Music shows are weekly broadcasts that allow K-pop artists to promote their newly released songs. Music show wins are an integral part of these programs.
Each show has its own voting and scoring method based on which songs that are released during the same time are judged. Out of the three top songs with the highest scores, one is chosen as the winner.
The winning song is usually considered to be the current favourite of the South Korean public. Artists appear on music shows to promote their newly released songs so as to reach a wider audience and also interact with their fans during the taping of the shows.
Hanteo charts are used as one of the criteria to calculate music show points. Some of the most popular music shows are Inkigayo, Music Bank, The Show, Show Champion, M Countdown, and Show! Music Core.
5 K-pop boy groups who have accumulated the most number of music show wins
5) Super Junior
In fifth place is a senior group called Super Junior who have 59 music show wins. Debuting in 2005, they originally had 15 members and various sub-units. Currently, they promote with 11 members and are active in the music industry even after 17 years. The following are the songs SM Entertainment's boy group has received music show awards for:
Sorry, Sorry - 11 wins
Mr. Simple - 11 wins
Mamacita - 9 wins
Sexy, Free & Single - 8 wins
Bonamana - 6 wins
U - 5 wins
Don't Don - 2 wins
SUPER Clap - 2 wins
No Other - 2 wins
Dancing Out - 2 wins
It's You - 1 win
4) SHINee
SHINee is SM Entertainment's 5 member boy group that debuted in 2008. Due to an unfortunate incident, the group had to promote with only 4 members. The group has till date won 64 music show awards and the songs for which they have been awarded are as follows:
Dream Girl - 10 wins
Views - 9 wins
Sherlock - 8 wins
Ring Ding Dong - 6 wins
Don't Call Me - 6 wins
Everybody - 5 wins
Lucifer - 4 wins
1 of 1 - 4 wins
Juliette - 4 wins
Hello - 2 wins
Married to the Music - 2 wins
Love Like Oxygen - 2 wins
I Want You - 1 win
Good Evening - 1 win
3) BIGBANG
The boy group with the third-most music show wins is YG Entertainment's BIGBANG, who currently have 102 music show wins. The group debuted in 2006 with 5 members, however, one of the members, Seungri, had to leave the group due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal. The group has many hit songs and has been awarded on music shows for the following:
Haru Haru - 13 wins
Loser - 11 wins
Still Life - 9 wins
Tonight - 9 wins
Fxxk It - 8 wins
Last Farewell - 8 wins
Sunset Glow - 7 wins
Blue - 7 wins
Lies - 6 wins
Let's not fall in love - 5 wins
Love Song - 5 wins
Bang Bang Bang - 4 wins
Sober - 3 wins
High High - 2 wins
Fantastic Baby - 2 wins
Last Dance - 1 win
2) EXO
EXO has around 123 music show wins to its name till date. EXO debuted in 2012 with 12 members, however, currently the SM Entertainment group only has nine members. They have won awards on various music shows for the following songs:
Call Me Baby - 18 wins
Growl - 14 wins
Ko Ko Bop - 12 wins
Love Me Right - 11 wins
Monster - 11 wins
Miracles in December - 9 wins
Overdose - 8 wins
Lotto - 8 wins
Power - 8 wins
Obsession - 5 wins
Universe - 4 wins
Sing For You - 4 wins
Wolf - 4 wins
Tempo - 3 wins
Love Shot - 2 wins
The Winter’s Tale - 2 wins
For Life - 1 win
Don’t Fight the Feeling - 1 win
1) BTS
Pop juggernaut BTS has a whopping 152 music show wins. The group debuted in 2013 and are the only boy group on this list who do not belong to a Big 3 company.
Their song Dynamite has the most music show wins in history, breaking a 29 year-old record set by Shin Seung Hun’s Invisible love. They’re also the only group with over 150 music show wins. The following are the songs that have been awarded on music shows:
Dynamite - 32 wins
Boy With Luv - 21 wins
ON - 16 wins
Butter - 13 wins
Fake Love - 12 wins
DNA - 10 wins
Life Goes On - 9 wins
Permission To Dance - 8 wins
IDOL - 8 wins
Blood Sweat & Tears - 6 wins
Run - 5 wins
I Need U - 5 wins
Spring Day - 4 wins
Fire - 3 wins
Due to the pandemic, there were no audiences at the live taping of the music shows which made performing to an empty location a very tedious task for the artists. However, with the relaxation of rules, some shows have started to allow an audience to be present during filming of the programs.