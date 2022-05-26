SHINee members ring in their 14th debut anniversary with SHAWOLs on Instagram

SHINee officially turned 14 today, and members took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate this special day with their beloved fandom, SHAWOL. The group members took fans down memory lane by sharing nostalgic and heartwarming photos commemorating this special occasion.

The five-member group consisting of Onew, Jonghyun, Key, Minho, and Taemin debuted on May 25, 2008, under SM Entertainment. However, tragedy struck the group when lead vocalist Jonghyun passed away on December 18, 2017, leaving fans heartbroken. Hence, it is particularly sweet of the group members to continue honoring the beautiful legacy he has left behind by sharing happy memories with him.

SHINee’s members update fans with special anniversary post

The group’s youngest member Taemin, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, shared his first Instagram update in nearly a year today. Taemin shared an adorable picture of the group from their Juliette era with a sweet caption, which said,

"Always be with you."

The rest of the members, too, shared some lovely memories tugging on the nostalgia and sentiments in SHAWOLs’ hearts. Group leader Onew shared a dapper picture of the quintet dressed in coats with the caption ‘Happy SHINee Day’ written in Korean.

Rapper and visual Minho shared a cute and candid black and white picture with the caption, "Our 14th anniversary" in Korean.

Finally, all-round member Key wrapped up the picture-sharing streak with a sweet group selca and a caption

"Happy 14th anniversary. I always care you."

Their official Twitter handle also posted an endearing mini-video celebrating their 14th debut anniversary. Five little animal figures - a rabbit, a dog, a fox, a cow, and a chick are seated on the cake. The animal figures represent the members’ spirit animals.

Meanwhile, the Replay hitmakers will be hosting a live YouTube broadcast titled SHINee Debut 14th Anniversary Online Party. The group members will be going live at 10.30 pm KST ( 7 pm IST).

More about SHINee

Popularly known as the "Princes of K-pop," the five-member group consisting of leader Onew, Jonghyun, Key, Minho, and Taemin debuted with their first EP Replay and its eponymous title track. In August of the same year, Ring Ding Dong singers released their first Korean studio album, The Shinee World, earning their first Newcomer Album of the Year award at the 23rd Golden Disc Awards.

on this day in kpop @thisdayk on this day 14 years ago, shinee debuted with replay ! on this day 14 years ago, shinee debuted with replay ! https://t.co/BfQvTnWgwK

The group’s youngest member, Taemin, is serving in the military as a public service worker until the end of his term in November 2022. However, fans haven’t let this dampen their spirits as they have taken it upon themselves to celebrate the quintet’s 14th debut anniversary in the most elegant manner possible.

Fans' Celebration

From fan events to online listening parties and grandiose projects to simple and sweet tweets, SHAWOLs have left no stone unturned in making this a memorable anniversary celebration for the LUCIFER singers.

Edited by Sayati Das