SHINee's Onew confirms long-awaited comeback album 

SHINee member Onew's eagerly anticipated solo comeback album will be released next month!

The idol, whose real name is Lee Jin-ki, had been hinting at his plans for a solo album since the start of this year. This upcoming album will be the SHINee member's first comeback since his debut mini-album Voice, which was released in December 2018.

Following his debut album, the idol took a hiatus to fulfill his two years of mandatory military service.

SHINee leader Onew's comeback album is set to release in April

On March 22, several South Korean media agencies reported that the singer is currently preparing to release his newest solo album, which will come out in April. The reports were soon confirmed by Onew's agency, SM Entertainment. The agency confirmed the news in a statement to MyDaily.

“Onew is preparing his solo album with the goal of releasing it in April. We ask you for your interest.”

This is not the first time that fans of the singer are getting the news of an upcoming album. Onew himself had hinted at comeback plans at the start of 2022.

jazz ☆ @amethystprism ONEW NEW ALBUM IN APRIL I STILL CANNOT ONEW NEW ALBUM IN APRIL I STILL CANNOT 😭 https://t.co/XTGhKuILgx

The singer, during an appearance on SBS's My Little Old Boy, had said,

"If you will wait just a little longer, I think I will be able to repay you with good music soon."

AllAboutOnew @AllAboutOnew

youtu.be/CzZsAdrV4iQ



☆Today at 9:05 p.m KST☆

#ONEW #온유 Onew from My Little Old Boy episode preview☆Today at 9:05 p.m KST☆ Onew from My Little Old Boy episode preview 😭❤❤❤youtu.be/CzZsAdrV4iQ☆Today at 9:05 p.m KST☆ #ONEW #온유 https://t.co/r498TsUuM9

His simple statement had given rise to a flood of speculation. Meanwhile, the SHINee leader has also made several ventures into acting, via musicals and variety shows.

After returning from his military enlistment on July 8, 2020, the idol was cast in the musical Midnight Sun as the male lead Ha-ram. In July 2021, Onew became a regular cast member on the variety show Sea of Hope, where celebrities cook and sing for guests.

His most popular role, however, was in the 2016 drama Descendants of the Sun, which also starred Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki. The singer-turned-actor played the role of first-year resident Dr. Lee Chi-hoon, a junior of Song Hye-kyo's character.

Following the idol's appearance, the show became immensely popular, with the SHINee singer taking home the Newcomer Scene Stealer Award at the 2016 Scene Stealer Festival.

The actor was recently confirmed to be part of the cast for the upcoming horror web series 4 Minutes 44 Seconds.

Meanwhile, SHINee returned with a new album after two and a half years in February 2021. The group's seventh Korean studio album Don't Call Me, featuring the album's title track as the lead single alongside its music video, was released on February 22, 2021.

