Top 5 Halloween outfits from SMTown Wonderland 2021: NCT and aespa amp up the spooky season

SM Entertainment’s SMTown Wonderland 2021 raised the bar for Halloween celebrations in K-pop land. An annual celebration that was canceled for two years, K-pop’s own MET gala SMTown Wonderland sees selective SM artists dress up at their utmost best in detailed costumes and incredible makeup for the spooky season.

While JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and HYBE fans waited quite a long time to receive some Halloween content, SM opened up its Trick or Treat galore at the start of October 31 and kept it going throughout the day.

Numerous artists walked the red carpet wearing jaw-dropping outfits, but here’s a top 5 list of artists who stirred up the internet with their styles, in no particular order.

SMTown Wonderland’s top 5 best Halloween 2021 outfits

1) NCT’s Jungwoo as Bella Swan

Possibly the best SMTown Wonderland 2021 outfit was NCT’s Jungwoo dressed up as Twilight’s Bell Swan. As soon as the photos dropped, the NCTzen fandom went berserk on Twitter, gushing over NCT Jungwoo’s pretty (fake) locks and how he absolutely rocked the outfit. He paired up with Taeyong, who dressed up as Edward Cullen.

2) aespa Karina as The Queen of Hearts

SM Entertainment’s super rookie group aespa also participated in the SMTown Wonderland 2021 Halloween party. Mostly known for her incredible and smooth visuals, Karina showed up as Alice in Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts. Karina did become millions of fans literal Queen of Hearts, complete with a crown, red hairstyle, scepter, and blue eyeshadow.

3) WayV’s YangYang as Kaneki Ken

Another breathtaking SMTown Wonderland 2021 costume came from WayV’s YangYang, who dressed up as Kaneki Ken from the popular Tokyo Ghoul series. Ash-colored hair, red contact lenses, bandana, a creepy smile mask, and accessories easily made him one of the strongest contenders for best-dressed SM Halloween artist.

4) aespa's Winter as Squid Game's Younghee

Ramping up her beauty to a whole different level was aespa’s Winter. The idol showed up on the red carpet as the titular Mughunghwa doll from Squid Game. She wore the signature orange frock with a yellow t-shirt, knee-length white socks, black shoes and completed the look with pigtails. Even Super Junior's Shindong dressed up the same, giving tough competition to his junior.

5) NCT’s Shotaro as Jigsaw

NCT Shotaro’s makeup and costume for Jigsaw were perfect. Fans joked on social media that if the company didn’t mention the idol’s name, they wouldn’t even know who it was. The idol completely transformed himself into a scary, spooky Jigsaw. He even rode the classic small bicycle on the red carpet for the show.

Other notable Halloween 2021 costume mentions include NCT’s Sungchan as the terrifying Joker, WayV’s Paint Me Naked singer TEN as Ciel Phantomhive, and SHINee’s Onew as The Penguin.

Note: The views expressed are of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi