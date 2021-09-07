NCT TEN's Paint Me Naked MV crosses 10M views in just 28 days

TEN's third solo single, Paint Me Naked, has achieved an incredible feat that has left NCTzens celebrating it on Twitter. Released on August 10, the summery, fun and carefree music video became Ten's first single release in three years. His last release was 'New Heroes' in 2018.
On September 7, fans noticed that the music video had crossed 10 million views on YouTube. They couldn't not celebrate this incredible feat and so, Twitter was abuzz with fans sharing videos, photos and memes of the talented Thai rapper with #TENLEE_10MPaintMeNaked.
Fans celebrate TEN's Paint Me Naked MV reaching 10M views
Paint Me Naked serves as a breezy yet groovy summer song. From Ten's vocals to his funky, luxurious attire, the music video is a visual treat. The song was released as a part of SM Station season 4.
Although the video says 'Paint Me Naked', Ten shows stylish, funky outfits from brands such as Vintage Hollywood, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more. He shows off his cool side in the video and it definitely seems like the fans love it.
The Thai rapper has also surpassed one million monthly listeners on Spotify, making today a double celebration for fans. They are majorly proud of the incredible growth the NCT, WayV and SuperM member has shown by comparing his first three singles, Dream in a Dream and New Heroes with this latest release.
His first two singles reached 10 million views in three years, whereas Paint Me Naked achieved it in less than a month. Along with the hashtag, they also trended the phrase 'TEN OUT OF TEN'.
Many others went on to call him the "King of SM Station", an "all-rounder King" and even "Ace of the group".
Check out some fans celebratory tweets below:
TEN made his first debut with NCT U in 2016 and debuted in the Chinese sub-unit WayV in 2019. His first SM Station project was released in 2017. SM Station is a seasonal project where company artists release a new song every Friday. TEN's Paint Me Naked is the fourth SM Station song of 2021.
Also Read
Recently, TEN made his debut in WayV's sub-unit called 'WayV-TEN&YANGYANG' with fellow member Yang Yang. They released a song titled 'Low Low' on August 17, which currently has 8.2 million views.