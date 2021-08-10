Fans cheer on NCT Ten as he drops "Paint Me Naked"

NCT's Ten is back with another release, titled "Paint Me Naked." The song was released as a part of SM Entertainment's SM Station project.
Ten, or Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, debuted as a member of NCT (specifically the sub-unit NCT U) in 2016, with their hit single "The 7th Sense." Since then, he's also debuted in the NCT sub-unit WayV and starred in various reality shows.
Ten's "Paint Me Naked" is the talk of the town right now, with fans sharing their excitement over their stunning visuals and music.
SM Station adds NCT Ten's "Paint Me Naked" to its discography
SM Station is a special project formed by SM Entertainment, designed to give fans more music releases from their roster (producers, singers, rappers, etc.) while collaborating with artists outside their agency.
Previously, Ten had released two singles. "Dream in a Dream" came out in March 2017, through season 2 of the SM Station project. In April 2018, he released "New Heroes." Thus, "Paint Me Naked" marks Ten's 3rd solo release since debuting.
A few other NCT members, such as Taeyong and Doyoung, have participated in the SM Station project.
"Paint Me Naked" is the latest addition to Ten's discography. It is an English-language single, coupled with colorful visuals and a poppy EDM instrumental.
His fellow NCT members showered love and support as soon as it was released while promoting his single on social media.
Ten himself took some time out to give a shout-out to his fans for their support.
In addition to the enthusiastic response from his friends, Ten's fans had a lot to say about the single. They praised his vocals and the stunning visuals of the video. Many noted that the direction of the music video exemplified Ten's touch and creative input.
Coincidentally, the Thai K-pop idol also hit eight million followers on his Instagram soon after the release of "Paint Me Naked."
In addition to music, Ten is also known for his enigmatic dancing skills. He participated in Hit the Stage, a dance competition show hosted by Mnet. He's also released his own clothing line, with designs incorporating artwork that he created.