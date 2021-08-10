Fans cheer on NCT Ten as he drops "Paint Me Naked"

NCT's Ten is back with another release, titled "Paint Me Naked." The song was released as a part of SM Entertainment's SM Station project.

Ten, or Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, debuted as a member of NCT (specifically the sub-unit NCT U) in 2016, with their hit single "The 7th Sense." Since then, he's also debuted in the NCT sub-unit WayV and starred in various reality shows.

Ten's "Paint Me Naked" is the talk of the town right now, with fans sharing their excitement over their stunning visuals and music.

SM Station adds NCT Ten's "Paint Me Naked" to its discography

SM Station is a special project formed by SM Entertainment, designed to give fans more music releases from their roster (producers, singers, rappers, etc.) while collaborating with artists outside their agency.

Previously, Ten had released two singles. "Dream in a Dream" came out in March 2017, through season 2 of the SM Station project. In April 2018, he released "New Heroes." Thus, "Paint Me Naked" marks Ten's 3rd solo release since debuting.

A few other NCT members, such as Taeyong and Doyoung, have participated in the SM Station project.

"Paint Me Naked" is the latest addition to Ten's discography. It is an English-language single, coupled with colorful visuals and a poppy EDM instrumental.

His fellow NCT members showered love and support as soon as it was released while promoting his single on social media.

crying, the evil twins 😭

Mark: lezzzzz goooooo baby 👏🙌🎉

Ten: Love you so much brotherrrrrr!!!!!! Leee



PAINT ME NAKED OUT

Mark Yangyang and Kun all posting about #Paint_Me_Naked on their stories 🥺❤️

XIAOJUN REPOSTED PAINT ME NAKED ON HIS IG STORY

Ten himself took some time out to give a shout-out to his fans for their support.

Ten IG Story: PAINT ME NAKED IS OUT!!!!!!! And thx u everyone for listen i hope u like the song

May love be your side

SWEETEST BABY



May love be your side



SWEETEST BABY#PAINT_ME_NAKED pic.twitter.com/Y4RZfBRZqJ — ً (@tenleefilms) August 10, 2021

In addition to the enthusiastic response from his friends, Ten's fans had a lot to say about the single. They praised his vocals and the stunning visuals of the video. Many noted that the direction of the music video exemplified Ten's touch and creative input.

the vocals just give me goosebumps every mf time

ARE YOU HEARING THOSE VOCALS?? AN ACE BEHAVIOR 😌

#Paint_Me_Naked pic.twitter.com/NyE5GmbX0p — lou | nsd 📌 (@lou_jaeyoonoh) August 10, 2021

The song is so catchy!!! Dang 10/10!!!

I really love the whole song!! Will be part of on repeat playlist!!! 🔥#Paint_Me_Naked pic.twitter.com/yjifZEPq6F — NOÉ (@aectassy) August 10, 2021

you can really see Ten's influence in every aspect of this release, the song, the choreo, the outfits, the video and teasers... it's so unique and vibrant and FUN. he's an artist down to his soul, i love him

u can really see genuine happiness from ten in this mv 🥺

saw this comment on the paint me naked mv and i couldn't even agree more! drop the tags for ten lee if you all agree as well!

PAINT ME NAKED IS OUT



PAINT ME NAKED IS OUT#PAINT_ME_NAKED pic.twitter.com/y06d4vRF46 — pia 🍬 CountToTen (@alwaysforten) August 10, 2021

take a moment and appreciate how ten showed us so much facial expressions and feels in the mv and was just enjoying and grooving the whole time 😭

PAINT ME NAKED IS OUT



PAINT ME NAKED IS OUT#PAINT_ME_NAKED pic.twitter.com/dUG6MxuOE1 — pia 🍬 CountToTen (@alwaysforten) August 10, 2021

Coincidentally, the Thai K-pop idol also hit eight million followers on his Instagram soon after the release of "Paint Me Naked."

In addition to music, Ten is also known for his enigmatic dancing skills. He participated in Hit the Stage, a dance competition show hosted by Mnet. He's also released his own clothing line, with designs incorporating artwork that he created.

