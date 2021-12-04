SHINee Onew to return to acting after 5 years for upcoming web series

Fans of Onew and SHINee are celebrating after recent monumental news about the K-pop idol was revealed.

After a five-year break from the acting industry, Onew will finally be seen on the small screen for a brand-new web series titled 4 Minutes 44 Seconds, a horror K-Drama. Shawols (fans of SHINee) are excited to see Onew tackle the genre that is quite foreign to his image.

SHINee Onew, INFINITE Sungyeol, GFRIEND's Sojung to star in "4 Minutes 44 Seconds"

SHINee Onew, real name Lee Jin Ki, has been confirmed to be part of the cast for the upcoming horror web series 4 Minutes 44 Seconds. The show will begin filming on December 1, 2021.

Alongside Onew, several big stars in the K-Drama and K-pop industry are all set to star in the production. This includes INFINITE's Lee Sung Yeol, ex-GFRIEND So Jung (previously known as Sowon), ex-Lovelyz Yoo Ji Ae, ex-I.O.I Im Na Young, and ex-JBJ's Kwon Hyun Bin, among many others.

The entirety of 4 Minutes 44 Seconds is said to take place in an apartment, with horror being the over-arching theme. There will be eight episodes in total and each episode will run for four minutes and 44 seconds. The K-Drama series is being handled by Lotte Entertainment, a South Korean film production organization.

SHINee Onew began his career in acting over a decade ago, starting in 2010 through musical theater. He made his debut in the musical Brothers were Brave and soon began to have cameos in television K-Dramas like Dr. Champ, Royal Villa, and Athena: Goddess of War.

Prior to his five-year long hiatus from acting, Onew had appeared in Descendants of the Sun in 2016 in a supporting role.

Onew is the leader of the four-member K-pop group SHINee under SM Entertainment. Their most-recent music album release was Don't Call Me, which dropped on February 22, 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

In addition to his work in SHINee, Onew has also released several solo tracks, OSTs, and collaborations throughout the course of his entire career.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider