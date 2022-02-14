Super Junior confirms comeback with a cryptic teaser

Super Junior has a Valentine’s Day surprise for fans. The popular K-pop group is all set to make a comeback after a year, with a special single.

Ever since their debut in 2005, the K-pop band has been a globally recognized group, with the members simultaneously having successful solo careers. The ten-member group’s last release was their 10th album, The Renaissance. Released in March 2021, the album was very well received, both in South Korea and internationally.

Super Junior posts a teaser featuring all the members

On February 14, the group officially announced their return with a brand new single. Super Junior posted an image on their social media handles, announcing the good news.

The official date or title of the comeback has not been announced yet. The image, which was first posted on the K-pop group’s Instagram Story, was captioned “Coming Soon.”

In the photograph members Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun can be seen dressed in pastel shirts and suits, standing on a stage covered with sheets with English phrases written on them. One of the standout sentences says “Sadness is nothing”.

The upcoming single was also confirmed by the group's agency SM Entertainment. In a press release confirming the comeback, SM Entertainment said:

“As ‘The Renaissance’ performed well on domestic and international music charts, including the domestic Gaon Chart and iTunes 20 regional album charts, attention is focused on what kind of record Super Junior will write this year. SUPER JUNIOR, a ‘Hallyu star’ and ‘K-POP legend’, who has been steadily conducting various activities since their debut in 2005, is making a comeback in the music industry this year, showing their potential again, in their 18th year since their debut.”

The news of the new single has the group’s fans on the edge of their seats. Apart from sharing the excitement on social media, several have also speculated about what the theme and concept of the upcoming number could be.

Meanwhile, Super Junior’s members have also seen success in their solo careers. On january 25, Kyuhun released a ballad song titled “Love Story,” wrapping up his four seasons project, which included five other music videos. The music video for “Love Story” featured Gong-myung from Extreme Job and Chae Soo-bin from Rookie Cops as the protagonists.

Choi Siwon was the male lead in the successful 2021 slice of life web series, Work Later, Drink Now, which also starred Lee Sun‑bin, Han Sunhwa and Jung Eun-ji.

