"10 years of growth, thank you all": EXO's Lay announces departure from SM Entertainment in a handwritten letter dedicated to fans

World-famous K-pop idol Lay from EXO personally announced that he has left the group’s agency, SM Entertainment, in a heartwarming letter to his fans. Despite leaving the agency, the idol assured fans that he would make himself available whenever the group calls him for promotions.

"It's time to say goodbye as an employee of SM."

This decade is one of the greatest gifts I could've ever received.

Lay Zhang, professionally known as Lay, has been a talented artist throughout his career, with various opportunities knocking on his door. He first gained recognition for participating in the Chinese television show Star Academy in 2005. He later debuted as a member of EXO and its Chinese sub-group Exo-M under SM Entertainment in 2012.

EXO's Lay pens down his emotions in a heartfelt letter to fans

Lay's announcement of leaving SM Entertainment has created a buzz on the internet, with fans pouring in comments and expressing their feelings upon hearing of the K-pop idol's departure from the agency.

On April 8, 2022, Lay Zhang took to his official Instagram account and posted a one-page letter on his feed. In the letter, the singer announced his departure from SM Entertainment and penned down his feelings for his global fans.

He wrote:

"Ten years of growth, thank you all. Thank you to my EXO brothers for your company and encouragement. Thanks to my colleagues at SM for witnessing every step of my growth and achievement."

The K-pop singer also thanked fans for their unconditional love and support throughout his career as a group member as well as a soloist. He continued to state that this step and decision marks a new beginning for him as a 30-year-old.

"Thank you to all of my fans for your unconditional love and support. It’s time to say goodbye as an SM employee. It is also my new beginning as a 30-year-old, but I will always be the Lay when my members need me."

In the end, Lay signed off with his Chinese name, Zhang Yixing, and said:

"I’m your family member in China, Zhang Yixing. Love you forever."

Fans send their love and support to K-pop idol Lay

Upon reading Lay’s emotional, handwritten letter, fans took to various social media platforms to express their feelings. With a heavy heart, fans bid the idol adieu and sent him encouraging messages. They also thanked him for 10 years worth of beautiful memories as an EXO member and for creating evergreen music.

bbhhknlvn♡'ㅅ'□ @byunieasamarkie 🫂 @layzhang I believe it's lay, it's okay we respect it it's all your decisions I hope you are always healthy and happy, keep being a great and cheerful lay, I'm proud of you🥺🤍.Thank you very much still with my 8 peterpan and you will always be exols' peterpan and EXO STILL 9 @layzhang I believe it's lay, it's okay we respect it it's all your decisions I hope you are always healthy and happy, keep being a great and cheerful lay, I'm proud of you🥺🤍.Thank you very much still with my 8 peterpan and you will always be exols' peterpan and EXO STILL 9❤️🫂 https://t.co/uIOjRbJfc1

Amira 🌻🐬💚 @amira_eritrea @layzhang Be happy wherever you are please. Take care and we’ll be waiting for your comeback with the boys @layzhang Be happy wherever you are please. Take care and we’ll be waiting for your comeback with the boys 💙💙

EXOPublicity | 1ΞX0 @EXOPublicity we love you @layzhang We’ll always be by your side no matter what, we support Exo lay , soloist zhang yixing and all the facets of the artist that you are ! We can’t wait to see your new perspectives and future projectswe love you @layzhang We’ll always be by your side no matter what, we support Exo lay , soloist zhang yixing and all the facets of the artist that you are ! We can’t wait to see your new perspectives and future projects 💪 we love you 💜

nay🌹 @bc2soo @layzhang I'm so happy for you... I'm still gonna support you as Zhang Yixing and Lay Zhang. I'm looking forward to see what you have in store for us. We also still want to see you doing works with the members. Thank you so much for all your hard work and the memories @layzhang I'm so happy for you... I'm still gonna support you as Zhang Yixing and Lay Zhang. I'm looking forward to see what you have in store for us. We also still want to see you doing works with the members. Thank you so much for all your hard work and the memories ❤️

Latest updates on the K-pop boy group

To commemorate the 10 years of wonderful memories and success achieved by the artists, Lay Zhang Studio released the K-pop idol’s latest single JIU on April 8, 2022. Lay’s recent drop is available for download on online music platforms.

EXO @weareoneEXO

ORGEL MOOD LAMP SET [Peter Pan]

COMING SOON



#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO EXO Debut 10th AnniversaryORGEL MOOD LAMP SET [Peter Pan]COMING SOON EXO Debut 10th AnniversaryORGEL MOOD LAMP SET [Peter Pan]COMING SOON#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO https://t.co/pZhLib7F6z

Meanwhile, EXO is also celebrating its 10-year-debut anniversary and has been posting pictures and videos of the members on social media. The group is also celebrating the anniversary with an Oregel mood lamp set called “Peter Pan.” Further details regarding the merchandise release date and pricing are yet to be announced.

