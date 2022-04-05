EXO’s D.O. set to star as a prosecutor in upcoming K-drama 'True Swordsmanship'

EXO’s D.O. has confirmed his next acting gig and will star as a prosecutor in the upcoming KBS K-drama series True Swordsmanship. The latest updates on the idol’s new project have created a buzz on social media and fans can’t wait to see D.O. in action.

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald @weareoneEXO 's D.O. is returning back to the small screen. He will be playing Jin Jung a prosecutor in "True Swordsmanship," a story about prosecutors who is justice toward minors and try to prevent corruption. It will be aired sometime this year on KBS. .@weareoneEXO's D.O. is returning back to the small screen. He will be playing Jin Jung a prosecutor in "True Swordsmanship," a story about prosecutors who is justice toward minors and try to prevent corruption. It will be aired sometime this year on KBS. https://t.co/XxrNh2QiWn

The K-pop idol has already impressed fans and K-drama enthusiasts with his wide ranging performances in It’s Okay, That’s Love, Carat, My Annoying Brother, Along with the Gods, I Remember You, 100 Days My Prince, Swing Kids, and more. The upcoming K-drama series will be his first venture into the acting industry since his discharge from the military.

Production crew of 'True Swordsmanship' requests viewers to watch EXO D.O.'s transformation

On April 4, 2022, according to various K-media outlets, the production team of the upcoming KBS K-drama series True Swordsmanship stated that the series will showcase refreshing and exhilarating scenes which will give viewers something new to watch other than the ordinary.

The production crew stated:

"True Swordsmanship' is a drama that will bring you joy and thrill with a crazy, rebellious prosecutor who repays the wicked in the most refreshing way ever felt before. Please look forward to 'True Swordsmanship', as well as D.O.'s acting transformation."

The upcoming series, True Swordsmanship, narrates the story of a prosecutor named Jin Jung whose passion is to bring about justice and discipline. He aims to break the stereotypes created by wealth and power, and also punish greedy people associated with dishonest and corrupt groups.

Jin Jung uses new methods instead of the conventional ways to punish the corrupt and has a firm principle of having “an eye for an eye” to penalize the wicked and stand by the innocent.

D.O. will play the role of Jin Jung, a third division prosecutor in the Central District Prosecutor’s Office. With his devilishly charming visuals and acts, he wants to be remembered in the history of prosecutors for being unprecedented and spontaneous.

The K-drama series will be co-produced by Neo Entertainment, which has previously worked on projects like The Uncanny Encounter, Abyss, and Sketch. Blaad Studios, which produced Ashfall and Along with the Gods will also work on the series. True Swordsmanship is expected to start filming in the first half of 2022.

Latest updates on EXO

K-pop boy group EXO are gearing up to host a special event with fans on its 10th anniversary. On April 9, the group will hold its 2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium.

EXO @weareoneEXO



2022년 4월 9일 잠실 실내체육관에서 진행될



“2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO”에서 공식응원봉 연출이 있을 예정입니다.



입장 후 공식응원봉의 전원을 켜주세요!



#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO

공식응원봉 “2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO” 공식응원봉 연출 안내2022년 4월 9일 잠실 실내체육관에서 진행될“2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO”에서 공식응원봉 연출이 있을 예정입니다.입장 후 공식응원봉의 전원을 켜주세요! #EXO 공식응원봉 #OfficialFanlight “2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO” 공식응원봉 연출 안내2022년 4월 9일 잠실 실내체육관에서 진행될“2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO”에서 공식응원봉 연출이 있을 예정입니다.입장 후 공식응원봉의 전원을 켜주세요!#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO#EXO공식응원봉 #OfficialFanlight https://t.co/5QLkeRBO4K

The special event will be held both in-person and online as well via Beyond Live. Group members Suho, Xiumin, D.O., Kai and Sehun will participate in scheduled events such as on-stage performances, games, interviews and more.

Edited by Danyal Arabi