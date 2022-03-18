Fans react as EXO's Sehun shares surgery update

On March 17, 2022, K-pop idol EXO's Sehun shared a major health update on Bubble, a platform where Korean pop artists and fans interact with each other. According to Sehun’s latest Bubble update, the 27-year-old superstar has gone through surgery.
"It’s just a minor surgery and I’ll be okay if I rest for a while."
The idol continued to tell fans to stay healthy and take all the nutrients necessary for the body. He further stated that he had minor surgery and will recover soon. To lighten the mood, Sehun cracked a joke about worrying about his health like an old person and asked fans for their opinions on dinner.
Sehun concluded his message by promising fans that he will update them on his health conditions soon.
Fans of the boy group were feeling a mix of emotions as the group announced a fan event which will take place in April 2022.
Fans flood social media platforms with 'get well soon' wishes for EXO's Sehun
Along with the group’s jam-packed schedule, Sehun has been busy throughout 2021 and 2022 with multiple K-drama and film shootings. Earlier, he had shared about experiencing back pain.
With his latest health updates, fans believe it might be his back pain that led to the surgery. Fans sent in their love and prayed for Sehun’s speedy recovery.
EXO to hold fan meeting event in April 2022
2022 is an extra special year for the K-pop boy group as they will be celebrating their 10th debut anniversary with their fans. The boys will hold the 2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO on April 9 at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium at 7 PM KST.
Group members Suho, D.O., and Sehun will be participating in the fan event through different stages, games, and interactive sessions. Offline ticket reservations for fan club members will go on sale on March 21 at 8 PM KST through the YES24 website.
Additionally, international fans who are unable to visit the event can purchase online tickets through the Beyond LIVE and SMTOWN&STORE website on March 24 at 3 PM KST.