Fans react as EXO's Sehun shares surgery update

On March 17, 2022, K-pop idol EXO's Sehun shared a major health update on Bubble, a platform where Korean pop artists and fans interact with each other. According to Sehun’s latest Bubble update, the 27-year-old superstar has gone through surgery.

"It’s just a minor surgery and I’ll be okay if I rest for a while."

The idol continued to tell fans to stay healthy and take all the nutrients necessary for the body. He further stated that he had minor surgery and will recover soon. To lighten the mood, Sehun cracked a joke about worrying about his health like an old person and asked fans for their opinions on dinner.

Sehun concluded his message by promising fans that he will update them on his health conditions soon.

Fans of the boy group were feeling a mix of emotions as the group announced a fan event which will take place in April 2022.

Fans flood social media platforms with 'get well soon' wishes for EXO's Sehun

Along with the group’s jam-packed schedule, Sehun has been busy throughout 2021 and 2022 with multiple K-drama and film shootings. Earlier, he had shared about experiencing back pain.

With his latest health updates, fans believe it might be his back pain that led to the surgery. Fans sent in their love and prayed for Sehun’s speedy recovery.

ari 🌸 @oshcuddles



#AlwaysBySehunSide Sehun is currently recovering from a minor surgery. Get well soon Sehun! 🥺 Sehun is currently recovering from a minor surgery. Get well soon Sehun! 🥺💗#AlwaysBySehunSide

𝒄𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝒐𝒉 ʚ♡ɞ | cha eunwoo qs 📌 @sehunstine sehun once said on bubble that he got a bad cramp due to working out that is why he was recovering for a week. last tuesday he reminded us to be healthy. then now he said he is recovering from a surgery. it all makes sense now. god i hope he is getting better now 🥺 sehun once said on bubble that he got a bad cramp due to working out that is why he was recovering for a week. last tuesday he reminded us to be healthy. then now he said he is recovering from a surgery. it all makes sense now. god i hope he is getting better now 🥺🙏

ABCDEXO @ABCD_EX9 L’s can we pray that our maknaes Kai and Sehun to get well soon? and please send them the sweetest and warmest messages on bubble to make them feel better🥺 L’s can we pray that our maknaes Kai and Sehun to get well soon? and please send them the sweetest and warmest messages on bubble to make them feel better🥺

👔GREYSUIT-📡GLITCHMODE ⛓ @LethaboSibiya babyyyyyy I wish you a speedy recovery and whatever was wrong I hope it is all well now love you sehun



GET WELL SOON SEHUN



#GetWellSoonSEHUN #AlwaysBySehunSide I only heard about Sehun’s surgery now🥺🤭babyyyyyy I wish you a speedy recovery and whatever was wrong I hope it is all well nowlove you sehun #SEHUN GET WELL SOON SEHUN I only heard about Sehun’s surgery now🥺🤭😭babyyyyyy I wish you a speedy recovery and whatever was wrong I hope it is all well now❤️love you sehun #SEHUN GET WELL SOON SEHUN #GetWellSoonSEHUN #AlwaysBySehunSide

🌼IA🤍 @enonimesss hope sehun is doing good🥺 im so scared after knowing he had a small surgery hope sehun is doing good🥺 im so scared after knowing he had a small surgery 😩

Lin 💕 @Nilvier4



I know you didn’t want us exol’s to be worried and told us about your surgery after it’s done



Please be well and eat delicious food to gain strength

I LOVE YOU



#SEHUN

#EXO #weareoneEXO #1ΞX0

@weareoneEXO Get well soonI know you didn’t want us exol’s to be worried and told us about your surgery after it’s donePlease be well and eat delicious food to gain strengthI LOVE YOU #세훈버블 Get well soon I know you didn’t want us exol’s to be worried and told us about your surgery after it’s done Please be well and eat delicious food to gain strength I LOVE YOU #세훈버블#SEHUN#EXO #weareoneEXO #1ΞX0 @weareoneEXO https://t.co/OtuHqBPX8V

나의 딸기 백현이🍓👑 @Nawel77135415

UwU our baby maknae i wish he's doing Well

#SEHUN I was absent for a while and Heard about Sehun's got a surgeryUwU our baby maknae i wish he's doing Well I was absent for a while and Heard about Sehun's got a surgery UwU our baby maknae i wish he's doing Well 😭❤️❤️#SEHUN

EXO to hold fan meeting event in April 2022

2022 is an extra special year for the K-pop boy group as they will be celebrating their 10th debut anniversary with their fans. The boys will hold the 2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO on April 9 at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium at 7 PM KST.

EXO @weareoneEXO



EXO's 10th debut anniversary fan event to be held on April 9th!

To be held online and offline simultaneously!



bit.ly/3COch2w



#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO 엑소 데뷔 10주년 기념 팬이벤트 4월 9일 개최! 온오프라인 동시 진행!EXO's 10th debut anniversary fan event to be held on April 9th!To be held online and offline simultaneously! 엑소 데뷔 10주년 기념 팬이벤트 4월 9일 개최! 온오프라인 동시 진행!EXO's 10th debut anniversary fan event to be held on April 9th! To be held online and offline simultaneously!bit.ly/3COch2w #엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO https://t.co/orI9BPZzv2

Group members Suho, D.O., and Sehun will be participating in the fan event through different stages, games, and interactive sessions. Offline ticket reservations for fan club members will go on sale on March 21 at 8 PM KST through the YES24 website.

Additionally, international fans who are unable to visit the event can purchase online tickets through the Beyond LIVE and SMTOWN&STORE website on March 24 at 3 PM KST.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan