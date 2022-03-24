EXO's Sehun confirmed to star as a male lead in new TVING romance drama

EXO’s Sehun is confirmed to star in a male lead role for a brand new TVING K-drama series centered around a high school romance. The opportunity is Sehun’s first-ever lead role since his debut in the acting industry.

Oh Se-hun, popularly known as Sehun, is part of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO. Apart from being the group's rapper, the idol has also cemented himself as a model, dancer, and actor.

EXO’s Sehun to cast in K-drama Love, Hara High School

According to various K-media outlets, on March 24, Sehun was offered a male lead role in the TVING original series Love, Hara High School.

In response to the reports, the K-pop idol’s agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed the news that Sehun will be starring as the main character Go Yoo in TVING’s original drama Love, Hara High School.

SMTOWN UPDATES @aerisnews EXO’s Sehun Confirmed To Lead New High School Romance Drama “Love, Hara High School” (literal title). EXO’s Sehun Confirmed To Lead New High School Romance Drama “Love, Hara High School” (literal title). https://t.co/Jx82nzCIbx

The new series narrates the story of a solid friendship and genuine love of 18-year-old students who cannot give up on love and friendship. The K-drama series deals with the scientific subject of cellular memory, which theorizes that memory is transferred to organ transplant recipients.

Sehun will play the leading male role of Go Yoo, an 18-year-old student in his second year at Hara High School. Go Yoo grows in height each day and is often praised as a genius in basketball, which he began playing in order to grow taller. He’s a charming student who manages to perform well in school despite not studying.

Go Yoo has no time for anything or anyone, but things take a turn after donating his kidney to his friend Joon-hee. Owing to the possibility of cellular memory after organ donation, things get heated in a love triangle as both fall for the same girl named So-yeon.

Love, Hara High School is written by scriptwriter Kang Bo-ra and will be helmed by director Kim Jin-sung. The filming of the series will begin in April and is set to air this year. Further details about the K-drama series are yet to be announced.

Sehun's new K-drama role sends fans into a frenzy

Soon after the announcement, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about Sehun’s new role in the upcoming K-drama series. They were also proud of the K-pop idol snagging the lead role of an energetic high school boy and are looking forward to seeing him in the romance series.

lia @oshvior 🧡🧡 we totally won this time not only sehun got the main character but his character is an attractive high school student who loves to play basketball🧡🧡 we totally won this time not only sehun got the main character but his character is an attractive high school student who loves to play basketball 😭😭🧡🧡 we totally won this time https://t.co/4cRcV8gVXk

pretty girl you're like peaches @48oolala an eighteen year old highschool basketball varsity oh sehun? would love to see!!! an eighteen year old highschool basketball varsity oh sehun? would love to see!!!

🌸 사랑둥이 귀염둥이 세후니 🌸 @milkteus 🤚🏻 so you are telling me that not only did we get sehun as the main lead but his character in the drama is an attractive high school student who loves to play basketball🤚🏻 so you are telling me that not only did we get sehun as the main lead but his character in the drama is an attractive high school student who loves to play basketball 😭🤚🏻

1ΞXO 🥕 @baekdelice



Let’s go Actor Oh Sehun “Go Yoo - 18 year old high school student who can't give up on friendship and love”Let’s go Actor Oh Sehun “Go Yoo - 18 year old high school student who can't give up on friendship and love”Let’s go Actor Oh Sehun ❤️ https://t.co/pig9uFK3EQ

Sehun previously starred in EXO Next Door in 2015 and Dokgo Rewind in 2018. The K-pop idol recently starred in SBS’s romance drama series Now, We Are Breaking Up, which received an 83% viewership rating according to Google. His new venture as a male lead has certainly raised anticipation for his new transformation.

Edited by Danyal Arabi