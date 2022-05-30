BTS sets a new record with ‘BTS Radio’ as the biggest Apple Music Show of the year

BTS is going places with their new radio programme BTS Radio: Past & Present. On May 29, Apple Music officially announced that the first episode of the talented seven member’s new venture BTS Radio: Past & Present is a smash hit amongst listeners and has officially broken the record with the highest number of listeners tuning in for the first episode.

It's also had more listeners tuning in than any other show this year. BTS Radio: Past & Present is a three-part series where members discuss their nine year long career in showbiz, their hardships, best memories and stories behind the incredible music they make.

In the show, the members handpick their favourite tracks from their illustrious discography and share stories about how it helped them become the artists they are today.

BTS share their personal stories on BTS Radio: Past & Present

Members will release three podcast episodes, weekly, leading up to the release of their anniversary special anthology album PROOF. Episode 1 gave an insight into the group’s musical journey and what inspires them to make the music they do.

Episode 2 will be an ARMY special, wherein the septet will play songs selected by the fans and share some personal anecdotes associated with it. Finally, episode 3 will be dedicated to understanding their global reach and how they charted their path to success.

Leader RM shared that them sharing their personal stories through BTS Radio: Past & Present was a way to describe their musical journey and celebrate their ninth debut anniversary with ARMYs. At this time, they are the first and only Korean artists to release an Apple Music show.

"Each episode is dedicated to ARMYs worldwide."

For episode 1, RM picked their debut lead single No More Dream from their first album 2 COOL 4 SKOOL, stating it is a song that describes the septet perfectly as they could associate the feeling of being in their late teens and stepping into adulthood.

RM also picked Run from their EP The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 2. Another track, fully representative of the most beautiful phase of their lives.

Jin, the oldest member of the group, picked two of the group’s early songs - NO and Danger. Two brave tracks, each describing intense emotions teenagers and young adults can fully relate to.

SUGA picked his song, Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, as he has some wonderful memories associated with the making of the song. Suga also confessed that this was one of the toughest songs he had to write till date.

J-Hope chose We Are Bulletproof, Pt. 2 from their debut album 2 COOL 4 SKOOL. It is a song that describes the group’s intense hardwork and dedication to achieving their dreams, while kids their age studied and spent time with their friends.

Jimin selected Epilogue: Young Forever from their album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever. This song reminds him of the septet’s bond with their fans. He also listens to the song when the going gets tough, and it instantly puts him at ease.

V picked the track Save Me from The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, describing it as one of his favourite songs.

"Save Me is my favourite song"

Finally, Jungkook chose the song I NEED U as it gave them their first number 1 win on a Korean music show. The song was an indication that they have arrived!

Towards the end, the members played some of their favourite tracks which included - Boy In Luv, Dope, Jump, Butterfly, Boyz With Fun and ended with Whalien 52.

BTS will be joining the U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House

The juggernaut talent will visit President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31 to discuss crimes against Asians in the country and celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

The first episode of BTS Radio: Past & Present aired on May 28, and the next two episodes will air on June 3 and June 10 at 10 p.m. KST (6:30 pm IST).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far