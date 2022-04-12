BTS' V updates fans on his golfing skills and appreciates ARMY concert support projects in Las Vegas

BTS’ V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, is having the time of his life in Las Vegas. He is providing constant updates about his exciting experience in Sin City on social media. The K-pop idol recently shared a series of pictures of himself backstage getting ready for the group’s first two days of the concert on Instagram.

V takes a mirror selca with his stylist (Image via @thv/Instagram)

The K-pop group took a four-day rest period before getting back on stage to perform their extravagant concert. During this recharge period, V grabbed the opportunity and decided to update fans about his polished golf skills.

BTS V's Chinese fan club organize a support project to encourage him during the concert

K-pop idol V has created a buzz on the internet with his recent updates on Instagram Stories. The Christmas Tree crooner took to his official social media account and posted a series of pictures and videos.

Despite being in the city for work (PTD On Stage concert), the idol has also been taking out time to interact with his fans during the trip. On April 11, 2022, V took a mirror selca (Korean word for selfie) of himself getting his hair set by his stylist.

The singer also posted pictures of massive billboards featuring him. BTS V's sweet acknowledgement of his concert support project at the Allegiant Stadium made his Chinese fans happy as they were the ones who organized it. The idol's Chinese fan club is known as "China Baidu VBar" and they have organized large-scale birthday projects for V previously, which he visited in December 2021.

Thv™ ♡ @taesmug Taehyung saw the billboard written "BTS V born to be a superstar" I'm so happy for him Taehyung saw the billboard written "BTS V born to be a superstar" I'm so happy for him https://t.co/c97NSM4zPi

The project consists of nine giant pillars surrounding Allegiant Stadium and broadcasts V’s pictures all day and night. It will continue for four days. The 10-meter high pillars are visible to all fans attending the concert as well as those living around the area.

CHINA Baidu Vbar @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ concert support Part.1

9 giant pillar screens around the Allegiant Stadium，which is the most visible and conspicuous way of publicity in terms of visibility，coverage and exposure



Time：4/8 4/9 4/15 4/16

3215 times/day

24-hour non-stop broadcast Special for Kim Taehyungconcert support Part.19 giant pillar screens around the Allegiant Stadium，which is the most visible and conspicuous way of publicity in terms of visibility，coverage and exposureTime：4/8 4/9 4/15 4/163215 times/day24-hour non-stop broadcast Special for Kim Taehyung💜concert support Part.19 giant pillar screens around the Allegiant Stadium，which is the most visible and conspicuous way of publicity in terms of visibility，coverage and exposureTime：4/8 4/9 4/15 4/16 3215 times/day 24-hour non-stop broadcast https://t.co/l51HPbn4q6

Lastly, the K-pop idol shared some pictures of himself playing golf at Shadow Creek Golf Course, a famous eighteen-hole golf course located in North Las Vegas. V was cheered on by people surrounding him after he landed an impressive shot.

BTS' V has shared on various occasions that he learned to golf for his father, who likes to play with him. It is undoubtedly clear from recent updates that V has improved his golf skills and is passionate about the sport.

What are the other members of BTS up to?

Meanwhile, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, and J-Hope, are busy visiting new places in Las Vegas and trying out new fun activities. Since each member has an individual Instagram account, they don’t miss a chance to update fans about their whereabouts.

BTS latest updates

The K-pop boy group snagged a total of 7 nominations in the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA). The Billboard charts are unique in their own way as they accumulate massive amounts of data based on the performance of each artist in the music industry. It has also been recognized as the most accurate for ranking musicians and their work.

This year, BTS has scored nominations for Top Rock Song, Top Selling Song (X2), Top Duo/Group, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song and Top Song Sales Artist.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee